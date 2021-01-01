Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Black Shark 3: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Black Shark 3

Xiaomi Black Shark 3
Display
80
Performance
96
Battery
89
Camera
71
NanoReview score
82
Category Flagship
Announced March 2020
Release date May 2020
Launch price ~ 625 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Black Shark 3
80

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 395 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.6%
PWM 227 Hz
Response time 8.5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
609 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
57

Design and build

Height 168.7 mm (6.64 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 10.4 mm (0.41 inches)
Weight 222 gramm (7.83 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Metal
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
83.6%
96

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Black Shark 3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650
GPU clock 587 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
908
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3144
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
664765
59

Software

Operating system Android 10.0
ROM Joy UI 12
OS size 20 GB
89

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4720 mAh
Charge power 65 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 42 min)
Full charging time 0:42 hr
71

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Black Shark 3
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 7744 x 5184
Aperture f/2.2
Pixel size 0.9 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
87

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 22
2G network GSM B2, B3 B5, B8
3G network WCDMA B1, B2, B4, B5, B6, B8, B9, B19
4G network LTE B1, B2, B3, B4, B5, B7, B8, B12, B17, B18, B19, B20, B26, B28
5G support Yes
78

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
80.6 dB

Other

Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Black Shark 3 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.8 of 5 points (42 votes)

