Xiaomi Black Shark 3 Display 80 Performance 96 Battery 89 Camera 71 NanoReview score 82 Category Flagship Announced March 2020 Release date May 2020 Launch price ~ 625 USD

80 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 395 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% Display features - Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 99.6% PWM 227 Hz Response time 8.5 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 609 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

57 Design and build Height 168.7 mm (6.64 inches) Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) Thickness 10.4 mm (0.41 inches) Weight 222 gramm (7.83 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Metal Frame material Metal Colors Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 83.6%

96 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Black Shark 3 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Max. clock 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 650 GPU clock 587 MHz FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.0 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 908 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3144 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 664765 Best Smartphones in AnTuTu Benchmark - 6th place

59 Software Operating system Android 10.0 ROM Joy UI 12 OS size 20 GB

89 Battery Specifications Capacity 4720 mAh Charge power 65 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (100% in 42 min) Full charging time 0:42 hr

71 Camera Specs and camera test of the Black Shark 3 Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 7744 x 5184 Aperture f/2.2 Pixel size 0.9 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

87 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 22 2G network GSM B2, B3 B5, B8 3G network WCDMA B1, B2, B4, B5, B6, B8, B9, B19 4G network LTE B1, B2, B3, B4, B5, B7, B8, B12, B17, B18, B19, B20, B26, B28 5G support Yes

78 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 80.6 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced March 2020 Release date May 2020 Launch price ~ 625 USD Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

