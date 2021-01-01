Xiaomi Black Shark 3 Pro Display 84 Performance 92 Battery 92 Camera 71 NanoReview score 82 Category Flagship Announced March 2020 Release date March 2020 Launch price ~ 662 USD

84 Display Type AMOLED Size 7.1 inches Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 484 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 99.9% PWM 362 Hz Response time 19 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 582 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

56 Design and build Height 177.8 mm (7 inches) Width 83.3 mm (3.28 inches) Thickness 10.1 mm (0.4 inches) Weight 253 gramm (8.92 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Metal Frame material Metal Colors Black, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 83.6%

92 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Black Shark 3 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Max. clock 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 650 GPU clock 587 MHz FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.0 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 890 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2977 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 580473 AnTuTu 8 Results - 22nd place

59 Software Operating system Android 10.0 ROM JoyUI 11 OS size 37 GB

92 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 65 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (100% in 38 min) Full charging time 0:38 hr

71 Camera Specs and camera test of the Black Shark 3 Pro Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.25

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 7744 x 5184 Aperture f/2.2 Focal length 20 mm Pixel size 0.9 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

87 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 22 2G network GSM 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600 / 1900 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500 3G network HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600 / 1900 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500 5G support Yes

80 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 83.7 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced March 2020 Release date March 2020 Launch price ~ 662 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

