Xiaomi Black Shark 3 Pro
Display
84
Performance
92
Battery
92
Camera
71
NanoReview score
82
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2020
|Release date
|March 2020
|Launch price
|~ 662 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Black Shark 3 Pro
84
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|7.1 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3120 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|PPI
|484 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.6%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|PWM
|362 Hz
|Response time
|19 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
582 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
56
Design and build
|Height
|177.8 mm (7 inches)
|Width
|83.3 mm (3.28 inches)
|Thickness
|10.1 mm (0.4 inches)
|Weight
|253 gramm (8.92 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
83.6%
92
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|GPU clock
|587 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1228 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
890
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2977
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
580473
AnTuTu 8 Results - 22nd place
59
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|JoyUI 11
|OS size
|37 GB
92
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|65 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (100% in 38 min)
|Full charging time
|0:38 hr
71
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6920
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|1920 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.25
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|7744 x 5184
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|20 mm
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
87
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|22
|2G network
|GSM 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600 / 1900 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500
|3G network
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G network
|LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600 / 1900 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500
|5G support
|Yes
80
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
83.7 dB
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2020
|Release date
|March 2020
|Launch price
|~ 662 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Black Shark 3 Pro may differ by country or region