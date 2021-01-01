Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Black Shark 3 Pro: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Black Shark 3 Pro

Xiaomi Black Shark 3 Pro
Display
84
Performance
92
Battery
92
Camera
71
NanoReview score
82
Category Flagship
Announced March 2020
Release date March 2020
Launch price ~ 662 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Black Shark 3 Pro
84

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 7.1 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 484 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9%
PWM 362 Hz
Response time 19 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
582 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
56

Design and build

Height 177.8 mm (7 inches)
Width 83.3 mm (3.28 inches)
Thickness 10.1 mm (0.4 inches)
Weight 253 gramm (8.92 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Metal
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
83.6%
92

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Black Shark 3 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650
GPU clock 587 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
890
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2977
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
580473
AnTuTu 8 Results - 22nd place
59

Software

Operating system Android 10.0
ROM JoyUI 11
OS size 37 GB
92

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 65 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 38 min)
Full charging time 0:38 hr
71

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Black Shark 3 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.25
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 7744 x 5184
Aperture f/2.2
Focal length 20 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
87

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 22
2G network GSM 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600 / 1900 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500
3G network HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600 / 1900 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500
5G support Yes
80

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
83.7 dB

Other

Category Flagship
Announced March 2020
Release date March 2020
Launch price ~ 662 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Black Shark 3 Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.5 of 5 points (62 votes)

Competitors

1. Huawei Mate 20 X or Xiaomi Black Shark 3 Pro
2. Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max or Xiaomi Black Shark 3 Pro
3. Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL or Xiaomi Black Shark 3 Pro
4. Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Pro or Xiaomi Black Shark 3 Pro
5. Xiaomi Poco X2 or Xiaomi Black Shark 3 Pro
6. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra or Xiaomi Black Shark 3 Pro
7. Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro or Xiaomi Black Shark 3 Pro
8. ZTE nubia Red Magic 5G or Xiaomi Black Shark 3 Pro

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish