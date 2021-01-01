Xiaomi Black Shark 3S Display 85 Performance 81 Battery 89 Camera 72 NanoReview score 79 Category Flagship Announced July 2020 Release date August 2020 Launch price ~ 675 USD

85 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Max. Brightness 494 nits

58 Design and build Height 168.7 mm (6.64 inches) Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) Thickness 10.4 mm (0.41 inches) Weight 222 gramm (7.83 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Metal Frame material Metal Colors Black, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 83.6%

81 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Black Shark 3S in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Max. clock 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 650 GPU clock 587 MHz FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 907 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 316 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 664272 AnTuTu Benchmark Android Results - 7th place

59 Software Operating system Android 10.0 ROM Joy UI 12

89 Battery Specifications Capacity 4729 mAh Charge power 65 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (100% in 38 min) Full charging time 0:38 hr

72 Camera Specs and camera test of the Black Shark 3S Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 7744 x 5184 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 20 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

87 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 22 2G network GSM 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600 / 1900 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500 3G network HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600 / 1900 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500 5G support Yes

77 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Flagship Announced July 2020 Release date August 2020 Launch price ~ 675 USD Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

