Xiaomi Black Shark 4 Pro

Display
90
Performance
90
Battery
81
Camera
68
NanoReview score
81
Category Flagship
Announced March 2021
Release date March 2021

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Black Shark 4 Pro
90

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 395 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
1321 nits
81

Design and build

Height 163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 9.9 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 220 gramm (7.76 oz)
Rear material Glass
Colors Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
85.8%
90

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Black Shark 4 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
Max. clock 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660
GPU clock 840 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1139
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3565
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
451955
67

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM Joy UI 12.5
81

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh
Charge power 120 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 19 min)
Full charging time 0:19 hr
68

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Black Shark 4 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
89

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 24
5G support Yes
93

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Black Shark 4 Pro may differ by country or region

