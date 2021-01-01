Xiaomi Black Shark 4 Pro Display 90 Performance 90 Battery 81 Camera 68 NanoReview score 81 Category Flagship Announced March 2021 Release date March 2021

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Black Shark 4 Pro

90 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 395 ppi Refresh rate 144 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Max. Brightness 1321 nits

81 Design and build Height 163.8 mm (6.45 inches) Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) Thickness 9.9 mm (0.39 inches) Weight 220 gramm (7.76 oz) Rear material Glass Colors Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 85.8%

90 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Black Shark 4 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Max. clock 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 GPU clock 840 MHz FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1139 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3565 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 451955

67 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM Joy UI 12.5

81 Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh Charge power 120 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (100% in 19 min) Full charging time 0:19 hr

68 Camera Specs and camera test of the Black Shark 4 Pro Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.5 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

89 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 24 5G support Yes

93 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Flagship Announced March 2021 Release date March 2021 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Black Shark 4 Pro may differ by country or region