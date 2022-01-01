Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Black Shark 5: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Black Shark 5

Xiaomi Black Shark 5
Display
90
Performance
82
Battery
82
Camera
69
NanoReview score
79
Category Flagship
Announced March 2022
Release date April 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Black Shark 5
90

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 395 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
1312 nits
74

Design and build

Height 163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 10 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 218 gramm (7.69 oz)
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
85.8%
82

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Black Shark 5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Max. clock 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650
GPU clock 675 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1049
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3416
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
67

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM Joy UI 13
82

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4650 mAh
Charge power 120 W
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min)
Full charging time 0:20 hr
69

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Black Shark 5
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5312 x 2988
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
84

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
5G support Yes
85

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Flagship
Announced March 2022
Release date April 2022
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Black Shark 5 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.4 of 5 points (3 votes)

Competitors

1. Xiaomi Black Shark 5 and Asus ROG Phone 5
2. Xiaomi Black Shark 5 and Xiaomi Poco F3
3. Xiaomi Black Shark 5 and Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
4. Xiaomi Black Shark 5 and Xiaomi Black Shark 4
5. Xiaomi Black Shark 5 and Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate
6. Xiaomi Black Shark 5 and Xiaomi 11T Pro
7. Xiaomi Black Shark 5 and ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro
8. Xiaomi Black Shark 5 and Samsung Galaxy S22
9. Xiaomi Black Shark 5 and ZTE nubia Red Magic 7
10. Xiaomi Black Shark 5 and Oppo Realme GT Neo 3
11. Xiaomi Black Shark 5 and Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish