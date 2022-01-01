Xiaomi Black Shark 5 Pro Display 90 Performance 97 Battery 82 Camera 69 NanoReview score 82 Category Flagship Announced March 2022 Release date April 2022

90 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 395 ppi Refresh rate 144 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Max. Brightness 1312 nits

74 Design and build Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) Width 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches) Weight 220 gramm (7.76 oz) Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 85.8%

97 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Black Shark 5 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Max. clock 3000 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 730 GPU clock 818 MHz Memory RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz Channels 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1202 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 4195 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 1095016 CPU 241049 GPU 446381 Memory 231742 UX 174369 Total score 1095016 AnTuTu 9 Android Ranking - 1st place

67 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM Joy UI 13

82 Battery Specifications Capacity 4650 mAh Charge power 120 W Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Full charging time 0:20 hr

69 Camera Specs and camera test of the Black Shark 5 Pro Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 5312 x 2988 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

84 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 5G support Yes

85 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Flagship Announced March 2022 Release date April 2022 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

