Xiaomi Black Shark 5 Pro

Display
90
Performance
97
Battery
82
Camera
69
NanoReview score
82
Category Flagship
Announced March 2022
Release date April 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Black Shark 5 Pro
90

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 395 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
1312 nits
74

Design and build

Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 76.5 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 220 gramm (7.76 oz)
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
85.8%
97

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Black Shark 5 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730
GPU clock 818 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1202
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4195
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1095016
CPU 241049
GPU 446381
Memory 231742
UX 174369
Total score 1095016
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
67

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM Joy UI 13
82

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4650 mAh
Charge power 120 W
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min)
Full charging time 0:20 hr
69

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Black Shark 5 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5312 x 2988
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
84

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
5G support Yes
85

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Flagship
Announced March 2022
Release date April 2022
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Black Shark 5 Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

4.5 of 5 points (6 votes)

