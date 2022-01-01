Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Civi 2: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Civi 2

Display
91
Performance
64
Battery
80
Camera
69
NanoReview score
76
Category Flagship
Announced September 2022
Release date September 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Civi 2
91

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
66

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 7.23 mm (0.28 inches)
Weight 171.8 gramm (6.06 oz)
Waterproof No
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
89.5%
64

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Civi 2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
Max. clock 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A710
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 662
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
705
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2905
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
555931
CPU 177123
GPU 162367
Memory 101455
UX 120496
Total score 555931
67

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM MIUI 13
80

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh
Charge power 67 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (32% in 10 min)
Full charging time 0:42 hr
69

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Civi 2
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 115°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 20 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.78", Sony IMX376 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
87

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
2G network GSM B2 / B3 / B5 / B8
3G network WCDMA B1 / B2 / B4 / B5 / B6 / B8 / B19
4G network LTE B1 / B2 / B3 / B4 / B5 / B7 / B8 / B18 / B19 / B26 / B34 / B38 / B39 / B40 / B41 / B42
5G support Yes
66

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Civi 2 may differ by country or region

