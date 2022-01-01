Xiaomi Civi 2
Display
91
Performance
64
Battery
80
Camera
69
NanoReview score
76
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2022
|Release date
|September 2022
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Civi 2
91
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.55 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1000 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.5%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
66
Design and build
|Height
|159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
|Width
|72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
|Thickness
|7.23 mm (0.28 inches)
|Weight
|171.8 gramm (6.06 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
89.5%
64
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A710
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 662
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
705
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2905
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
555931
|CPU
|177123
|GPU
|162367
|Memory
|101455
|UX
|120496
|Total score
|555931
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Results - 196th place
67
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|ROM
|MIUI 13
80
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|67 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (32% in 10 min)
|Full charging time
|0:42 hr
69
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|115°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 20 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.78", Sony IMX376 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
87
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|2G network
|GSM B2 / B3 / B5 / B8
|3G network
|WCDMA B1 / B2 / B4 / B5 / B6 / B8 / B19
|4G network
|LTE B1 / B2 / B3 / B4 / B5 / B7 / B8 / B18 / B19 / B26 / B34 / B38 / B39 / B40 / B41 / B42
|5G support
|Yes
66
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2022
|Release date
|September 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Civi 2 may differ by country or region