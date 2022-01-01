Xiaomi Civi 2 Display 91 Performance 64 Battery 80 Camera 69 NanoReview score 76 Category Flagship Announced September 2022 Release date September 2022

91 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.55 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 402 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

66 Design and build Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) Width 72.7 mm (2.86 inches) Thickness 7.23 mm (0.28 inches) Weight 171.8 gramm (6.06 oz) Waterproof No Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 89.5%

64 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Civi 2 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Max. clock 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A710 Lithography process 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 662 Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 705 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2905 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 555931 CPU 177123 GPU 162367 Memory 101455 UX 120496 Total score 555931 AnTuTu Benchmark Android Results - 196th place

67 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM MIUI 13

80 Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh Charge power 67 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (32% in 10 min) Full charging time 0:42 hr

69 Camera Specs and camera test of the Civi 2 Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 115° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 20 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.78", Sony IMX376 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.0 Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

87 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 2G network GSM B2 / B3 / B5 / B8 3G network WCDMA B1 / B2 / B4 / B5 / B6 / B8 / B19 4G network LTE B1 / B2 / B3 / B4 / B5 / B7 / B8 / B18 / B19 / B26 / B34 / B38 / B39 / B40 / B41 / B42 5G support Yes

66 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Flagship Announced September 2022 Release date September 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

