Huawei Honor 9X Premium

Huawei Honor 9X Premium
Display
63
Performance
39
Battery
69
Camera
60
NanoReview score
58
Category Mid-range
Announced July 2019
Release date September 2019
Launch price ~ 237 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Honor 9X Premium
63

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.59 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 391 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.3%
Max. Brightness
461 nits
60

Design and build

Height 163.5 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
84.3%
39

Performance

All specs and test Huawei Honor 9X Premium in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51
GPU clock 650 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1531
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5258
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
327
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1331
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
142713
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
165685
52

Software

Operating system Android 9.0
ROM EMUI 9.1
69

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:38 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:02 hr
Talk (3G)
28:21 hr
60

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Honor 9X Premium
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
68

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2 (Dual SIM model only)
3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
5G support No
66

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
81 dB

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor 9X Premium may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.2 of 5 points (35 votes)

Competitors

1. Galaxy A50 and Honor 9X Premium
2. Honor 8X and Honor 9X Premium
3. Mi 9T and Honor 9X Premium
4. Redmi Note 8 Pro and Honor 9X Premium
5. Honor 9X and Honor 9X Premium
6. Honor 9X Pro and Honor 9X Premium
7. Honor 20S and Honor 9X Premium
8. Galaxy A51 and Honor 9X Premium
9. Mi 10 and Honor 9X Premium
10. Redmi Note 9 Pro and Honor 9X Premium
11. Redmi Note 9S and Honor 9X Premium

