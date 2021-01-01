Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra
Display
89
Performance
97
Battery
81
Camera
83
NanoReview score
85
Category Flagship
Announced August 2020
Release date August 2020
Launch price ~ 875 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra
89

Display

Type OLED
Size 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 89.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98%
PWM 485 Hz
Response time 4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
803 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
66

Design and build

Height 163.4 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 222 gramm (7.83 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
89.8%
97

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650
GPU clock 587 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
915
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3298
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
632405
59

Software

Operating system Android 10
ROM MIUI 12
OS size 21 GB
81

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh
Charge power 120 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 5 (41% in 5 min)
Full charging time 0:23 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:49 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:31 hr
Talk (3G)
17:31 hr
83

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Mi 10 Ultra
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 128°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.32", Omnivision OV48C
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/4.1
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354
Aperture f/2.3
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
88

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 22
2G network GSM B2/3/5/8
3G network WCDMA B1/2/4/5/8
4G network LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28/32/B38/40/41/B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28/32
5G support Yes
78

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
90.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship
Announced August 2020
Release date August 2020
Launch price ~ 875 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mi 10 Ultra may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.5 of 5 points (11 votes)

Competitors

1. iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Mi 10 Ultra
2. Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Mi 10 Ultra
3. Mi 10 Pro vs Mi 10 Ultra
4. Mi 10 vs Mi 10 Ultra
5. Find X2 Pro vs Mi 10 Ultra
6. P40 Pro vs Mi 10 Ultra
7. 8 Pro vs Mi 10 Ultra
8. Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs Mi 10 Ultra
9. Mi 10T Pro vs Mi 10 Ultra
10. iPhone 12 Pro Max vs Mi 10 Ultra

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish