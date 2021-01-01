Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra Display 89 Performance 97 Battery 81 Camera 83 NanoReview score 85 Category Flagship Announced August 2020 Release date August 2020 Launch price ~ 875 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra

89 Display Type OLED Size 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 98% PWM 485 Hz Response time 4 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 803 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

66 Design and build Height 163.4 mm (6.43 inches) Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches) Weight 222 gramm (7.83 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 89.8%

97 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Max. clock 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 650 GPU clock 587 MHz FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 915 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3298 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 632405 Best Smartphones in AnTuTu Benchmark 8 - 11th place

59 Software Operating system Android 10 ROM MIUI 12 OS size 21 GB

81 Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh Charge power 120 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 5 (41% in 5 min) Full charging time 0:23 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 12:49 hr Watching videos (Player) 18:31 hr Talk (3G) 17:31 hr

83 Camera Specs and camera test of the Mi 10 Ultra Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 5x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 128° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP + 20 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.32", Omnivision OV48C

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/4.1

- Focal length: 120 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 5963 x 3354 Aperture f/2.3 Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

88 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, HID, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 22 2G network GSM B2/3/5/8 3G network WCDMA B1/2/4/5/8 4G network LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28/32/B38/40/41/B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28/32 5G support Yes

78 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 90.6 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced August 2020 Release date August 2020 Launch price ~ 875 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mi 10 Ultra may differ by country or region