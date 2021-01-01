Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth
Display
72
Performance
58
Battery
83
Camera
79
NanoReview score
71
Category Mid-range
Announced April 2020
Release date May 2020
Launch price ~ 312 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth
72

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.57 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
428 nits
64

Design and build

Height 164 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
85%
58

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620
GPU clock 750 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
2667
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
6149
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
609
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1884
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
311899
59

Software

Operating system Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 12
83

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4160 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 20 min)
Full charging time 0:58 hr
79

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Mi 10 Youth
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 122 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
80

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
2G network GSM 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500
3G network UMTS 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500
5G support Yes
58

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mi 10 Youth may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.3 of 5 points (10 votes)

Write a comment

