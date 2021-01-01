Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Display 72 Performance 58 Battery 83 Camera 79 NanoReview score 71 Category Mid-range Announced April 2020 Release date May 2020 Launch price ~ 312 USD

72 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.57 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 401 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 85% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Max. Brightness 428 nits

64 Design and build Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Black, Blue, Green, Orange Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 85%

58 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Max. clock 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76) Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 620 GPU clock 750 MHz FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 2667 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 6149 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 609 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1884 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 311899 AnTuTu Smartphone Scores - 143rd place

59 Software Operating system Android 10.0 ROM MIUI 12

83 Battery Specifications Capacity 4160 mAh Charge power 22.5 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 20 min) Full charging time 0:58 hr

79 Camera Specs and camera test of the Mi 10 Youth Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 5x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 122 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 15 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

80 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 2G network GSM 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500 3G network UMTS 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500 5G support Yes

58 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

