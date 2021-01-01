Xiaomi Mi 10S Display 84 Performance 97 Battery 91 Camera 73 NanoReview score 84 Category Flagship Announced March 2021 Release date March 2021 Launch price ~ 613 USD

84 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 386 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness 811 nits

68 Design and build Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches) Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 89.8%

97 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Mi 10S in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Max. clock 3200 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 650 GPU clock 587 MHz FLOPS ~1267 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.0 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 935 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3312 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 665694

67 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM MIUI 12

91 Battery Specifications Capacity 4780 mAh Charge power 33 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes (30 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 34 min) Full charging time 0:56 hr

73 Camera Specs and camera test of the Mi 10S Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 12 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels Aperture f/2.2 Pixel size 0.9 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

88 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 22 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41 5G support Yes

69 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Flagship Announced March 2021 Release date March 2021 Launch price ~ 613 USD Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

