Xiaomi Mi 10S

Xiaomi Mi 10S
Display
84
Performance
97
Battery
91
Camera
73
NanoReview score
84
Category Flagship
Announced March 2021
Release date March 2021
Launch price ~ 613 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Mi 10S
84

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 386 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
811 nits
68

Design and build

Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
89.8%
97

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Mi 10S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Max. clock 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650
GPU clock 587 MHz
FLOPS ~1267 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
935
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3312
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
665694
67

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM MIUI 12
91

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4780 mAh
Charge power 33 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 34 min)
Full charging time 0:56 hr
73

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Mi 10S
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels
Aperture f/2.2
Pixel size 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
88

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 22
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41
5G support Yes
69

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Flagship
Announced March 2021
Release date March 2021
Launch price ~ 613 USD
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mi 10S may differ by country or region

