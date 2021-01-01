Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite Display 80 Performance 62 Battery 87 Camera 70 NanoReview score 74 Category Mid-range Announced September 2020 Release date October 2020 Launch price ~ 337 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite

80 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% Display tests RGB color space 96.5% PWM 2358 Hz Response time 42.2 ms Contrast 1377:1 Max. Brightness 591 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

59 Design and build Height 165.4 mm (6.51 inches) Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 214.5 gramm (7.57 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Plastic Colors Gray, Blue, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 84.6%

62 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77) Lithography process 8 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 GPU clock 950 MHz Memory RAM size 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 652 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2009 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 312429 AnTuTu 8 Android Ranking - 141st place

59 Software Operating system Android 10 ROM MIUI 12 OS size 19.4 GB

87 Battery Specifications Capacity 4820 mAh Charge power 33 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (68% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:58 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 19:46 hr Watching videos (Player) 12:57 hr Talk (3G) 34:33 hr Smartphones With the Best Battery Life - 29th place

70 Camera Specs and camera test of the Mi 10T Lite Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.73 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 4000 Aperture f/2.5 Focal length 25 mm Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

82 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 24 2G network GSM: B2/3/5/8 3G network WCDMA: B1/2/4/5/8 4G network LTE FDD: B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28/32/B38/40/41 5G support Yes

84 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 90.5 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced September 2020 Release date October 2020 Launch price ~ 337 USD Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mi 10T Lite may differ by country or region