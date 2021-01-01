Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
Display
80
Performance
62
Battery
87
Camera
70
NanoReview score
74
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2020
|Release date
|October 2020
|Launch price
|~ 337 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
80
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.6%
|RGB color space
|96.5%
|PWM
|2358 Hz
|Response time
|42.2 ms
|Contrast
|1377:1
Max. Brightness
591 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
59
Design and build
|Height
|165.4 mm (6.51 inches)
|Width
|76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|214.5 gramm (7.57 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Blue, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.6%
62
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|RAM size
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
652
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2009
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
312429
AnTuTu 8 Android Ranking - 141st place
59
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|OS size
|19.4 GB
87
Battery
|Capacity
|4820 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (68% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:58 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
19:46 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:57 hr
Talk (3G)
34:33 hr
Smartphones With the Best Battery Life - 29th place
70
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6920
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.73 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 4000
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
82
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|24
|2G network
|GSM: B2/3/5/8
|3G network
|WCDMA: B1/2/4/5/8
|4G network
|LTE FDD: B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28/32/B38/40/41
|5G support
|Yes
84
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
90.5 dB
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2020
|Release date
|October 2020
|Launch price
|~ 337 USD
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mi 10T Lite may differ by country or region