Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite

Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
Display
Performance
Battery
Camera
NanoReview score
Category Mid-range
Announced September 2020
Release date October 2020
Launch price ~ 337 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6%
Display tests
RGB color space 96.5%
PWM 2358 Hz
Response time 42.2 ms
Contrast 1377:1
Max. Brightness
591 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build

Height 165.4 mm (6.51 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 214.5 gramm (7.57 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.6%
Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
Lithography process 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619
GPU clock 950 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
652
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2009
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
312429
Software

Operating system Android 10
ROM MIUI 12
OS size 19.4 GB
Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4820 mAh
Charge power 33 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (68% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:58 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
19:46 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:57 hr
Talk (3G)
34:33 hr
Camera

Specs and camera test of the Mi 10T Lite
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.73 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 4000
Aperture f/2.5
Focal length 25 mm
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 24
2G network GSM: B2/3/5/8
3G network WCDMA: B1/2/4/5/8
4G network LTE FDD: B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28/32/B38/40/41
5G support Yes
Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
90.5 dB

Other

Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mi 10T Lite may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.7 of 5 points (140 votes)

