Xiaomi Mi 11X

Display
90
Performance
100
Battery
81
Camera
65
NanoReview score
83
Category Mid-range
Announced April 2021
Release date April 2021
Launch price ~ 400 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Mi 11X
90

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
1326 nits
72

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof IP53
Rear material Glass
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
85.9%
100

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Mi 11X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G
Max. clock 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650
GPU clock 587 MHz
FLOPS ~1267 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1028
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3509
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
651496
67

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM MIUI 12
81

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4520 mAh
Charge power 33 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:55 hr
65

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Mi 11X
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
89

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* -
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 24
5G support Yes
85

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mi 11X may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

