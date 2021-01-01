Xiaomi Mi 11X Display 90 Performance 100 Battery 81 Camera 65 NanoReview score 83 Category Mid-range Announced April 2021 Release date April 2021 Launch price ~ 400 USD

90 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Max. Brightness 1326 nits

72 Design and build Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) Waterproof IP53 Rear material Glass Frame material Plastic Colors White, Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 85.9%

100 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Mi 11X in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Max. clock 3200 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 650 GPU clock 587 MHz FLOPS ~1267 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1028 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3509 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 651496

67 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM MIUI 12

81 Battery Specifications Capacity 4520 mAh Charge power 33 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:55 hr

65 Camera Specs and camera test of the Mi 11X Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 119° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.5 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

89 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * - Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 24 5G support Yes

85 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Mid-range Announced April 2021 Release date April 2021 Launch price ~ 400 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

