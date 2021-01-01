Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro Display 91 Performance 100 Battery 81 Camera 70 NanoReview score 85 Category Flagship Announced February 2021 Release date March 2021 Launch price ~ 500 USD

91 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Max. Brightness 1326 nits

75 Design and build Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) Rear material Glass Frame material Plastic Colors White, Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 85.9%

100 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Max. clock 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 GPU clock 840 MHz FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1139 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3884 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 744230

67 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM MIUI 12

81 Battery Specifications Capacity 4520 mAh Charge power 33 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:51 hr

70 Camera Specs and camera test of the Mi 11X Pro Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9204 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 119° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.5 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

89 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * - Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 24 5G support Yes

85 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Flagship Announced February 2021 Release date March 2021 Launch price ~ 500 USD Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

