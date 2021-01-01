Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro
Display
91
Performance
100
Battery
81
Camera
70
NanoReview score
85
Category Flagship
Announced February 2021
Release date March 2021
Launch price ~ 500 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro
91

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
1326 nits
75

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Rear material Glass
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
85.9%
100

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660
GPU clock 840 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1139
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3884
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
744230
67

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM MIUI 12
81

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4520 mAh
Charge power 33 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:51 hr
70

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Mi 11X Pro
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
89

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* -
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 24
5G support Yes
85

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Flagship
Announced February 2021
Release date March 2021
Launch price ~ 500 USD
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mi 11X Pro may differ by country or region

