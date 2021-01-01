Xiaomi Mi 5 Display 55 Performance 46 Battery 65 Camera 42 NanoReview score 51 Category Flagship Announced February 2016 Release date March 2016 Launch price ~ 449 USD

55 Display Type IPS LCD Size 5.15 inches Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels Aspect ratio 16:9 PPI 428 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Screen-to-body ratio 73.33% Display tests PWM Not detected Response time 43 ms Contrast 1173:1 Max. Brightness 622 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

46 Design and build Height 144.5 mm (5.69 inches) Width 69.2 mm (2.72 inches) Thickness 7.2 mm (0.28 inches) Weight 129 gramm (4.55 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Black, Gold Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 73.33%

46 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Mi 5 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 Max. clock 1800 MHz CPU cores 4 (2 + 2) Architecture - 2 cores at 1.593 GHz: Kryo

- 2 cores at 2.15 GHz: Kryo Lithography process 14 nanometers Graphics Adreno 530 GPU clock 510 MHz FLOPS ~498 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4 Memory clock 1333 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.0 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 2310 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 5306 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 129267

42 Software Operating system Android 6.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0) ROM MIUI 10 OS size 10.2 GB

65 Battery Specifications Capacity 3000 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (40% in 20 min) Full charging time 1:35 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 12:50 hr Watching videos (Player) 13:52 hr Talk (3G) 19:43 hr

42 Camera Specs and camera test of the Mi 5 Main camera Matrix 16 megapixels Image resolution 4616 x 3464 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 1 (16 MP) Wide (main) lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 28.53 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX298 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 4 megapixels Image resolution 2688 x 1512 Aperture f/2.0 Pixel size 2 microns Sensor type BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/3" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

68 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500

63 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 78 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced February 2016 Release date March 2016 Launch price ~ 449 USD SAR (head) 0.376 W/kg SAR (body) 0.798 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

