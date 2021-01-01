Xiaomi Mi 5
Display
Performance
Battery
Camera
NanoReview score
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.15 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|PPI
|428 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Screen-to-body ratio
|73.33%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Response time
|43 ms
|Contrast
|1173:1
Max. Brightness
622 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|144.5 mm (5.69 inches)
|Width
|69.2 mm (2.72 inches)
|Thickness
|7.2 mm (0.28 inches)
|Weight
|129 gramm (4.55 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gold
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
73.33%
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (2 + 2)
|Architecture
|- 2 cores at 1.593 GHz: Kryo
- 2 cores at 2.15 GHz: Kryo
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 530
|GPU clock
|510 MHz
|FLOPS
|~498 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1333 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.0
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
2310
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5306
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
129267
Software
|Operating system
|Android 6.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
|ROM
|MIUI 10
|OS size
|10.2 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (40% in 20 min)
|Full charging time
|1:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
13:52 hr
Talk (3G)
19:43 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|1 (16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 28.53 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX298 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
|- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|4 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2688 x 1512
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|2 microns
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|HID, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
78 dB
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2016
|Release date
|March 2016
|Launch price
|~ 449 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.376 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.798 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mi 5 may differ by country or region