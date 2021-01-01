Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Mi 5: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Mi 5

Xiaomi Mi 5
Display
55
Performance
46
Battery
65
Camera
42
NanoReview score
51
Category Flagship
Announced February 2016
Release date March 2016
Launch price ~ 449 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Mi 5
55

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 5.15 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9
PPI 428 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Screen-to-body ratio 73.33%
Display tests
PWM Not detected
Response time 43 ms
Contrast 1173:1
Max. Brightness
622 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
46

Design and build

Height 144.5 mm (5.69 inches)
Width 69.2 mm (2.72 inches)
Thickness 7.2 mm (0.28 inches)
Weight 129 gramm (4.55 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
73.33%
46

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Mi 5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
Max. clock 1800 MHz
CPU cores 4 (2 + 2)
Architecture - 2 cores at 1.593 GHz: Kryo
- 2 cores at 2.15 GHz: Kryo
Lithography process 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 530
GPU clock 510 MHz
FLOPS ~498 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4
Memory clock 1333 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
2310
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5306
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
129267
42

Software

Operating system Android 6.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
ROM MIUI 10
OS size 10.2 GB
65

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (40% in 20 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
13:52 hr
Talk (3G)
19:43 hr
42

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Mi 5
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 28.53 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX298 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 4 megapixels
Image resolution 2688 x 1512
Aperture f/2.0
Pixel size 2 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
68

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
63

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
78 dB

Other

Category Flagship
Announced February 2016
Release date March 2016
Launch price ~ 449 USD
SAR (head) 0.376 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.798 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mi 5 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.8 of 5 points (105 votes)

Write a comment

