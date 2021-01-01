Xiaomi Mi 5X Display 56 Performance 28 Battery 59 Camera 46 NanoReview score 48 Category Mid-range Announced July 2017 Release date September 2017 Launch price ~ 212 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Mi 5X

56 Display Type IPS LCD Size 5.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels Aspect ratio 16:9 PPI 401 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 71.02% Max. Brightness 544 nits

44 Design and build Height 155.4 mm (6.12 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Metal Frame material Metal Colors Black, Gold, Red, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 71.02%

28 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Mi 5X in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 14 nanometers Graphics Adreno 506 GPU clock 650 MHz FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 933 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 32, 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 837 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 4179 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 62893

51 Software Operating system Android 7.1.2 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) ROM MIUI 11

59 Battery Specifications Capacity 3080 mAh Charge power 10 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:00 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 13:20 hr Watching videos (Player) 11:00 hr Talk (3G) 20:11 hr

46 Camera Specs and camera test of the Mi 5X Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 Zoom Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", OmniVision OV12A10 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.6

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.4", Omnivision OV13380

Camera features - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 Aperture f/2 Focal length 31.64 mm Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/5" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

65 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 6 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500

70 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 90 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced July 2017 Release date September 2017 Launch price ~ 212 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mi 5X may differ by country or region