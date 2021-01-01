Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Mi 5X: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Mi 5X

Xiaomi Mi 5X
Display
56
Performance
28
Battery
59
Camera
46
NanoReview score
48
Category Mid-range
Announced July 2017
Release date September 2017
Launch price ~ 212 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Mi 5X
56

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 5.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9
PPI 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 71.02%
Max. Brightness
544 nits
44

Design and build

Height 155.4 mm (6.12 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Metal
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
71.02%
28

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Mi 5X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506
GPU clock 650 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
837
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
4179
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
62893
51

Software

Operating system Android 7.1.2 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM MIUI 11
59

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3080 mAh
Charge power 10 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
11:00 hr
Talk (3G)
20:11 hr
46

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Mi 5X
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", OmniVision OV12A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.4", Omnivision OV13380
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2
Focal length 31.64 mm
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/5"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
65

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 6
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
70

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
90 dB

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced July 2017
Release date September 2017
Launch price ~ 212 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mi 5X may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (67 votes)

