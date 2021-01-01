Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Mi 6: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Mi 6

Xiaomi Mi 6
Display
55
Performance
50
Battery
65
Camera
48
NanoReview score
55
Category Flagship
Announced April 2017
Release date July 2017
Launch price ~ 375 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Mi 6
55

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 5.15 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9
PPI 428 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Screen-to-body ratio 71.68%
Display tests
PWM 2315 Hz
Response time 46.6 ms
Contrast 2214:1
Max. Brightness
597 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
50

Design and build

Height 145.1 mm (5.71 inches)
Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof IPX4
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
71.68%
50

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Mi 6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
Max. clock 2450 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 540
GPU clock 710 MHz
FLOPS ~558 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1999
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
6163
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
174111
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
270044
51

Software

Operating system Android 7.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM MIUI 8
OS size 13 GB
65

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3350 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:27 hr
Watching videos (Player)
13:00 hr
Talk (3G)
17:11 hr
48

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Mi 6
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2
Focal length 23.9 mm
Pixel size 1.4 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
75

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
73

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
81.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship
Announced April 2017
Release date July 2017
Launch price ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) 0.409 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.55 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mi 6 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.8 of 5 points (67 votes)

