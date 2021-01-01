Xiaomi Mi 6
Display
55
Performance
50
Battery
65
Camera
48
NanoReview score
55
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Mi 6
55
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.15 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|PPI
|428 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Screen-to-body ratio
|71.68%
|PWM
|2315 Hz
|Response time
|46.6 ms
|Contrast
|2214:1
Max. Brightness
597 nits
50
Design and build
|Height
|145.1 mm (5.71 inches)
|Width
|70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
|Thickness
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|168 gramm (5.93 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX4
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
71.68%
50
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
|Max. clock
|2450 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 540
|GPU clock
|710 MHz
|FLOPS
|~558 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.0
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1999
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
6163
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
174111
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
270044
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Smartphone Scores - 180th place
51
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|MIUI 8
|OS size
|13 GB
65
Battery
|Capacity
|3350 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 35 min)
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:27 hr
Watching videos (Player)
13:00 hr
Talk (3G)
17:11 hr
48
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
|- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2
|Focal length
|23.9 mm
|Pixel size
|1.4 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.2"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
75
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
73
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
81.9 dB
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2017
|Release date
|July 2017
|Launch price
|~ 375 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.409 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.55 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mi 6 may differ by country or region