Xiaomi Mi 6 Display 55 Performance 50 Battery 65 Camera 48 Category Flagship Announced April 2017 Release date July 2017 Launch price ~ 375 USD

55 Display Type IPS LCD Size 5.15 inches Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels Aspect ratio 16:9 PPI 428 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Screen-to-body ratio 71.68% Display tests PWM 2315 Hz Response time 46.6 ms Contrast 2214:1 Max. Brightness 597 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

50 Design and build Height 145.1 mm (5.71 inches) Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) Waterproof IPX4 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 71.68%

50 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Mi 6 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Max. clock 2450 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 10 nanometers Graphics Adreno 540 GPU clock 710 MHz FLOPS ~558 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.0 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1999 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 6163 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 174111 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 270044 AnTuTu Benchmark Android Smartphone Scores - 180th place

51 Software Operating system Android 7.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) ROM MIUI 8 OS size 13 GB

65 Battery Specifications Capacity 3350 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 35 min) Full charging time 1:40 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 12:27 hr Watching videos (Player) 13:00 hr Talk (3G) 17:11 hr

48 Camera Specs and camera test of the Mi 6 Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 Zoom Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.6

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2 Focal length 23.9 mm Pixel size 1.4 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.2" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

75 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500

73 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 81.9 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced April 2017 Release date July 2017 Launch price ~ 375 USD SAR (head) 0.409 W/kg SAR (body) 1.55 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

