Xiaomi Mi 8 Display 70 Performance 66 Battery 67 Camera 70 NanoReview score 67 Category Flagship Announced May 2018 Release date June 2018 Launch price ~ 375 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Mi 8

70 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.21 inches Resolution 1080 x 2248 pixels Aspect ratio 18.7:9 PPI 402 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 83.8% Display features - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 140.4% PWM 238 Hz Response time 9 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 619 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

57 Design and build Height 154.9 mm (6.1 inches) Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Black, Gold, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 83.8%

66 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Mi 8 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Max. clock 2800 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75) L3 cache 2 MB Lithography process 10 nanometers Graphics Adreno 630 GPU clock 710 MHz FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 2849 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 10065 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 510 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1953 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 300852 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 341653 AnTuTu Benchmark Android Ranking List - 116th place

59 Software Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM MIUI 12 OS size 13 GB

67 Battery Specifications Capacity 3400 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:35 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 11:09 hr Watching videos (Player) 14:03 hr Talk (3G) 22:37 hr

70 Camera Specs and camera test of the Mi 8 Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 Zoom Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 21 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 56 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 8 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 5120 x 3840 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 18 mm Pixel size 0.9 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 105 Video quality 88 Generic camera score 99

78 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 18 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500

59 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 80.4 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced May 2018 Release date June 2018 Launch price ~ 375 USD SAR (head) 0.701 W/kg SAR (body) 1.662 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mi 8 may differ by country or region