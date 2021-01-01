Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Mi 8: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Mi 8

Xiaomi Mi 8
Display
70
Performance
66
Battery
67
Camera
70
NanoReview score
67
Category Flagship
Announced May 2018
Release date June 2018
Launch price ~ 375 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Mi 8
70

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.21 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2248 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9
PPI 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.8%
Display features - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 140.4%
PWM 238 Hz
Response time 9 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
619 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
57

Design and build

Height 154.9 mm (6.1 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
83.8%
66

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Mi 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache 2 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630
GPU clock 710 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
2849
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
10065
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
510
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1953
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
300852
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
341653
59

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12
OS size 13 GB
67

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:09 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:03 hr
Talk (3G)
22:37 hr
70

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Mi 8
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 21 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 56 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 8 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5120 x 3840
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 18 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
105
Video quality
88
Generic camera score
99
78

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 18
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
59

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
80.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship
Announced May 2018
Release date June 2018
Launch price ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) 0.701 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.662 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mi 8 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.6 of 5 points (117 votes)

