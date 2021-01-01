Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite
Display
61
Performance
40
Battery
63
Camera
52
NanoReview score
57
Category Mid-range
Announced September 2018
Release date September 2018
Launch price ~ 187 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite
61

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.26 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9
PPI 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 82.5%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9%
PWM 2358 Hz
Response time 46.2 ms
Contrast 1276:1
Max. Brightness
468 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
57

Design and build

Height 156.4 mm (6.16 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
82.5%
40

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 512
GPU clock 850 MHz
FLOPS ~217 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1811
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5886
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
334
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1425
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
138773
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
177172
AnTuTu 8 Ranking List - 272nd place
59

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12
OS size 16 GB
63

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3350 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:27 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
10:15 hr
Talk (3G)
29:59 hr
52

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Mi 8 Lite
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 5760 x 4312
Aperture f/2.2
Focal length 22 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
78

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 18
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
61

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
85.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced September 2018
Release date September 2018
Launch price ~ 187 USD
SAR (head) 0.749 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.585 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mi 8 Lite may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.5 of 5 points (200 votes)

Competitors

1. Xiaomi Mi 8 SE vs Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite
2. Xiaomi Mi 8 vs Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite
4. Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro vs Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite
5. Samsung Galaxy A50 vs Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite
6. Huawei Honor 8X vs Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite
7. Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite
8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite
9. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite
10. Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite vs Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite
11. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T vs Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite
12. Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite
13. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 vs Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish