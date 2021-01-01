Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite Display 61 Performance 40 Battery 63 Camera 52 NanoReview score 57 Category Mid-range Announced September 2018 Release date September 2018 Launch price ~ 187 USD

61 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.26 inches Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels Aspect ratio 19:9 PPI 403 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 82.5% Display tests RGB color space 99.9% PWM 2358 Hz Response time 46.2 ms Contrast 1276:1 Max. Brightness 468 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

57 Design and build Height 156.4 mm (6.16 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Gold, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 82.5%

40 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 14 nanometers Graphics Adreno 512 GPU clock 850 MHz FLOPS ~217 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1811 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 5886 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 334 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1425 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 138773 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 177172 AnTuTu 8 Ranking List - 272nd place

59 Software Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM MIUI 12 OS size 16 GB

63 Battery Specifications Capacity 3350 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:27 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 10:24 hr Watching videos (Player) 10:15 hr Talk (3G) 29:59 hr

52 Camera Specs and camera test of the Mi 8 Lite Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 24 megapixels Image resolution 5760 x 4312 Aperture f/2.2 Focal length 22 mm Pixel size 0.9 microns Sensor type BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

78 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 18 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500

61 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 85.1 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced September 2018 Release date September 2018 Launch price ~ 187 USD SAR (head) 0.749 W/kg SAR (body) 1.585 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

