Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro
Display
67
Performance
62
Battery
66
Camera
59
NanoReview score
64
Category Flagship
Announced September 2018
Release date October 2018
Launch price ~ 500 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro
67

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.21 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2248 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9
PPI 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.09%
Display features - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
592 nits
58

Design and build

Height 154.9 mm (6.1 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 177 gramm (6.24 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
84.09%
62

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache 2 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630
GPU clock 710 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
2432
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
8760
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
495
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1988
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
269888
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
340288
59

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 11
66

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr
59

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Mi 8 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 21 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5120 x 3840
Aperture f/2
Focal length 18 mm
Pixel size 1.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
78

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 18
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
50

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Flagship
Announced September 2018
Release date October 2018
Launch price ~ 500 USD
SAR (head) 0.969 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.531 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mi 8 Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.2 of 5 points (24 votes)

Competitors

1. Xiaomi Mi 8 vs Mi 8 Pro
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Mi 8 Pro
3. Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 vs Mi 8 Pro
4. Xiaomi Mi 9 vs Mi 8 Pro
5. Xiaomi Mi 9 SE vs Mi 8 Pro
6. Huawei P30 vs Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro
7. Xiaomi Mi 9T vs Mi 8 Pro
8. Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Mi 8 Pro
9. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Mi 8 Pro
10. Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite vs Mi 8 Pro
11. Samsung Galaxy M30s vs Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro
12. Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro vs Mi 8 Pro
13. Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro
14. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro
15. Xiaomi Poco X2 vs Mi 8 Pro
16. Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro vs Mi 8 Pro
17. Xiaomi Mi 10 vs Mi 8 Pro
18. Samsung Galaxy M31 vs Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish