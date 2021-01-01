Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro Display 67 Performance 62 Battery 66 Camera 59 NanoReview score 64 Category Flagship Announced September 2018 Release date October 2018 Launch price ~ 500 USD

67 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.21 inches Resolution 1080 x 2248 pixels Aspect ratio 18.7:9 PPI 402 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.09% Display features - Always-On Display Max. Brightness 592 nits

58 Design and build Height 154.9 mm (6.1 inches) Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 177 gramm (6.24 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Gold Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 84.09%

62 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Max. clock 2800 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75) L3 cache 2 MB Lithography process 10 nanometers Graphics Adreno 630 GPU clock 710 MHz FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 2432 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 8760 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 495 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1988 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 269888 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 340288 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Smartphone Scores - 119th place

59 Software Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM MIUI 11

66 Battery Specifications Capacity 3000 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:30 hr

59 Camera Specs and camera test of the Mi 8 Pro Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 Zoom Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 21 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 5120 x 3840 Aperture f/2 Focal length 18 mm Pixel size 1.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

78 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 18 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500

50 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

SAR (head) 0.969 W/kg SAR (body) 1.531 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mi 8 Pro may differ by country or region