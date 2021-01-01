Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Mi 8 SE: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Mi 8 SE

Xiaomi Mi 8 SE
Display
65
Performance
45
Battery
65
Camera
52
NanoReview score
58
Category Mid-range
Announced May 2018
Release date June 2018
Launch price ~ 313 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Mi 8 SE
65

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 5.88 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2244 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9
PPI 424 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 81.23%
Display features - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
453 nits
56

Design and build

Height 147.2 mm (5.8 inches)
Width 73 mm (2.87 inches)
Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Gold, Gray, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
81.23%
45

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Mi 8 SE in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
Lithography process 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616
GPU clock 500 MHz
FLOPS ~384 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1877
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5885
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
399
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1519
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
170926
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
190344
59

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12
65

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3120 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
15:18 hr
Watching videos (Player)
9:08 hr
Talk (3G)
21:42 hr
52

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Mi 8 SE
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5120 x 3840
Aperture f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
78

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 18
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
61

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
85 dB

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced May 2018
Release date June 2018
Launch price ~ 313 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mi 8 SE may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.5 of 5 points (49 votes)

Competitors

1. Mi 8 SE and Mi 8
2. Mi 8 SE and Redmi Note 7
3. Mi 8 SE and Mi 8 Pro
4. Mi 8 SE and Mi 9
5. Mi 8 SE and Mi 8 Lite
6. Mi 8 SE and Galaxy A50
7. Mi 8 SE and Mi 9 SE
8. Mi 8 SE and Honor 10
9. Mi 8 SE and P30 Lite
10. Mi 8 SE and Mi 9T
11. Mi 8 SE and Redmi Note 8
12. Mi 8 SE and Redmi Note 8 Pro
13. Mi 8 SE and Mi 9 Lite
14. Mi 8 SE and Mi 9 Pro
15. Mi 8 SE and Redmi Note 9

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish