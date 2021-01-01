Xiaomi Mi 8 SE
Display
65
Performance
45
Battery
65
Camera
52
NanoReview score
58
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2018
|Release date
|June 2018
|Launch price
|~ 313 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Mi 8 SE
65
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|5.88 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2244 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.7:9
|PPI
|424 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.23%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
453 nits
56
Design and build
|Height
|147.2 mm (5.8 inches)
|Width
|73 mm (2.87 inches)
|Thickness
|7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|164 gramm (5.78 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Gold, Gray, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
81.23%
45
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 616
|GPU clock
|500 MHz
|FLOPS
|~384 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1877
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5885
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
399
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1519
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
170926
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
190344
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu 8 - 245th place
59
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
65
Battery
|Capacity
|3120 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 35 min)
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
15:18 hr
Watching videos (Player)
9:08 hr
Talk (3G)
21:42 hr
52
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5120 x 3840
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
78
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
61
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
85 dB
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2018
|Release date
|June 2018
|Launch price
|~ 313 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mi 8 SE may differ by country or region