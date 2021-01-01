Xiaomi Mi 8 SE Display 65 Performance 45 Battery 65 Camera 52 NanoReview score 58 Category Mid-range Announced May 2018 Release date June 2018 Launch price ~ 313 USD

65 Display Type AMOLED Size 5.88 inches Resolution 1080 x 2244 pixels Aspect ratio 18.7:9 PPI 424 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 81.23% Display features - Always-On Display Max. Brightness 453 nits

56 Design and build Height 147.2 mm (5.8 inches) Width 73 mm (2.87 inches) Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 164 gramm (5.78 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Gold, Gray, Blue, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 81.23%

45 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Mi 8 SE in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75) Lithography process 10 nanometers Graphics Adreno 616 GPU clock 500 MHz FLOPS ~384 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1877 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 5885 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 399 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1519 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 170926 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 190344 Best Smartphones in AnTuTu 8 - 245th place

59 Software Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM MIUI 12

65 Battery Specifications Capacity 3120 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 35 min) Full charging time 1:40 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 15:18 hr Watching videos (Player) 9:08 hr Talk (3G) 21:42 hr

52 Camera Specs and camera test of the Mi 8 SE Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 5120 x 3840 Aperture f/2.0 Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

78 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 18 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500

61 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 85 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced May 2018 Release date June 2018 Launch price ~ 313 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

