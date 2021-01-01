Xiaomi Mi 9 Explorer Display 67 Performance 81 Battery 82 Camera 73 NanoReview score 73 Category Flagship Announced February 2019 Release date March 2019 Launch price ~ 512 USD

67 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.39 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 403 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% Display features - Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Max. Brightness 428 nits

61 Design and build Height 157.5 mm (6.2 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 85.2%

81 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Mi 9 Explorer in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Max. clock 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)

Memory RAM size 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 3511 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 10395 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 745 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2673 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 372552 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 424934

59 Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM MIUI 12

82 Battery Specifications Capacity 3300 mAh Charge power 27 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes (20 W) Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 20 min) Full charging time 1:00 hr

73 Camera Specs and camera test of the Mi 9 Explorer Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) Lenses 3 (48 MP + 16 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 54 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 17 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 5184 x 3880 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 18 mm Pixel size 0.9 microns Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

79 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500, (LTE With 4 x 4 MIMO) 5G support No

50 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Flagship Announced February 2019 Release date March 2019 Launch price ~ 512 USD SAR (head) 1.389 W/kg SAR (body) 1.301 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

