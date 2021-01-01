Xiaomi Mi A2 Display 59 Performance 36 Battery 58 Camera 52 NanoReview score 54 Category Mid-range Announced July 2018 Release date August 2018 Launch price ~ 300 USD

59 Display Type IPS LCD Size 5.99 inches Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels Aspect ratio 18:9 PPI 403 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 77.63% Max. Brightness 414 nits

51 Design and build Height 158.7 mm (6.25 inches) Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Metal Frame material Metal Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 77.63%

36 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Mi A2 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 14 nanometers Graphics Adreno 512 GPU clock 650 MHz FLOPS ~217 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1623 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 4617 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 335 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1154 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 129252 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 160653

59 Software Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM Android One

58 Battery Specifications Capacity 3010 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:35 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 9:35 hr Watching videos (Player) 9:02 hr Talk (3G) 21:58 hr

52 Camera Specs and camera test of the Mi A2 Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital, 2x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (12 MP + 20 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 20 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX376 (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 5184 x 3880 Aperture f/2.2 Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

75 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500 5G support No

64 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 89 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced July 2018 Release date August 2018 Launch price ~ 300 USD SAR (head) 0.963 W/kg SAR (body) 0.639 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

