Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Mi A2: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Mi A2

Xiaomi Mi A2
Display
59
Performance
36
Battery
58
Camera
52
NanoReview score
54
Category Mid-range
Announced July 2018
Release date August 2018
Launch price ~ 300 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Mi A2
59

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 5.99 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9
PPI 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 77.63%
Max. Brightness
414 nits
51

Design and build

Height 158.7 mm (6.25 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Metal
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
77.63%
36

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Mi A2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 512
GPU clock 650 MHz
FLOPS ~217 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1623
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
4617
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
335
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1154
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
129252
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
160653
59

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Android One
58

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3010 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
9:35 hr
Watching videos (Player)
9:02 hr
Talk (3G)
21:58 hr
52

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Mi A2
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital, 2x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX376 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880
Aperture f/2.2
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
75

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
5G support No
64

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
89 dB

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced July 2018
Release date August 2018
Launch price ~ 300 USD
SAR (head) 0.963 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.639 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mi A2 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.2 of 5 points (51 votes)

Competitors

1. Mi A2 Lite vs Mi A2
2. Mi A3 vs Mi A2
3. Mi A3 Lite vs Mi A2
4. Redmi Note 8 vs Mi A2
5. Redmi 8A vs Mi A2
6. Redmi 8 vs Mi A2
7. Redmi Note 8T vs Mi A2
8. Redmi Note 9S vs Mi A2
9. Redmi Note 9 vs Mi A2

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish