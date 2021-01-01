Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite

Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite
Display
61
Performance
28
Battery
70
Camera
45
NanoReview score
50
Category Mid-range
Announced July 2018
Release date July 2018
Launch price ~ 162 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite
61

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 5.84 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.9:9
PPI 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 79.79%
Max. Brightness
482 nits
52

Design and build

Height 149.3 mm (5.88 inches)
Width 71.6 mm (2.82 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Metal
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
79.79%
28

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506
GPU clock 650 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
870
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
4320
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
76288
59

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Stock Android
70

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
15:57 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:42 hr
Talk (3G)
24:09 hr
45

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Mi A2 Lite
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/5"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
51

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features HID, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 6
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
68

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
86 dB

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced July 2018
Release date July 2018
Launch price ~ 162 USD
SAR (head) 0.547 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.473 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mi A2 Lite may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.3 of 5 points (140 votes)

Competitors

1. Huawei P20 Lite and Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite
3. Samsung Galaxy A20 and Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite
4. Huawei Honor 9 Lite and Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite
5. Xiaomi Redmi 7 and Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite
6. Huawei Honor 10 Lite and Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite
7. Xiaomi Mi A2 and Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite
8. Xiaomi Mi Play and Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite
9. Xiaomi Redmi 7A and Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite
10. Xiaomi Mi A3 and Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite
11. Xiaomi Mi A3 Lite and Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite
12. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 and Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite
13. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite
14. Xiaomi Redmi 8A and Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite
15. Xiaomi Redmi 8 and Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish