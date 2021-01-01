Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite Display 61 Performance 28 Battery 70 Camera 45 NanoReview score 50 Category Mid-range Announced July 2018 Release date July 2018 Launch price ~ 162 USD

61 Display Type IPS LCD Size 5.84 inches Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels Aspect ratio 18.9:9 PPI 432 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 79.79% Max. Brightness 482 nits

52 Design and build Height 149.3 mm (5.88 inches) Width 71.6 mm (2.82 inches) Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 178 gramm (6.28 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Metal Frame material Metal Colors Black, Gold, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 79.79%

28 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 14 nanometers Graphics Adreno 506 GPU clock 650 MHz FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 933 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 32, 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 870 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 4320 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 76288

59 Software Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM Stock Android

70 Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh Charge power 10 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:10 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 15:57 hr Watching videos (Player) 12:42 hr Talk (3G) 24:09 hr

45 Camera Specs and camera test of the Mi A2 Lite Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 Aperture f/2.0 Pixel size 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/5" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

51 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features HID, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 6 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500

68 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 86 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced July 2018 Release date July 2018 Launch price ~ 162 USD SAR (head) 0.547 W/kg SAR (body) 1.473 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mi A2 Lite may differ by country or region