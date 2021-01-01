Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Mi A3: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Mi A3

Xiaomi Mi A3
Display
57
Performance
41
Battery
78
Camera
63
NanoReview score
60
Category Mid-range
Announced July 2019
Release date August 2019
Launch price ~ 212 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Mi A3
57

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 6.01 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 282 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 82.77%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
358 nits
55

Design and build

Height 153.5 mm (6.04 inches)
Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
82.77%
41

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Mi A3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610
GPU clock 600 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1880
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5810
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
300
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1105
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
169372
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
174673
59

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Android One
78

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4030 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:35 hr
Watching videos (Player)
21:22 hr
Talk (3G)
30:48 hr
63

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Mi A3
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6816 x 4735
Aperture f/2.0
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
72

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 6
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 CDMA 800 & TD-SCDMA
3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G support No
65

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
81 dB

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced July 2019
Release date August 2019
Launch price ~ 212 USD
SAR (head) 0.3 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.1 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mi A3 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.6 of 5 points (390 votes)

Competitors

1. Xiaomi Mi A3 and Samsung Galaxy A50
2. Xiaomi Mi A3 and Huawei P30 Lite
3. Xiaomi Mi A3 and Huawei Honor 10i
4. Xiaomi Mi A3 and Xiaomi Mi A3 Lite
5. Xiaomi Mi A3 and Samsung Galaxy A30s
6. Xiaomi Mi A3 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
7. Xiaomi Mi A3 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
8. Xiaomi Mi A3 and Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
9. Xiaomi Mi A3 and Xiaomi Redmi 8
10. Xiaomi Mi A3 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
11. Xiaomi Mi A3 and Samsung Galaxy A51
12. Xiaomi Mi A3 and Huawei P40 Lite
13. Xiaomi Mi A3 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
14. Xiaomi Mi A3 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
15. Xiaomi Mi A3 and Samsung Galaxy A31
16. Xiaomi Mi A3 and Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite
17. Xiaomi Mi A3 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish