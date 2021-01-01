Xiaomi Mi A3 Display 57 Performance 41 Battery 78 Camera 63 NanoReview score 60 Category Mid-range Announced July 2019 Release date August 2019 Launch price ~ 212 USD

57 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 6.01 inches Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 282 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 82.77% Display features - Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Max. Brightness 358 nits

55 Design and build Height 153.5 mm (6.04 inches) Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Plastic Colors White, Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 82.77%

41 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Mi A3 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 11 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 GPU clock 600 MHz FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.0 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1880 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 5810 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 300 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1105 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 169372 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 174673 Best Smartphones in AnTuTu Benchmark - 278th place

59 Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM Android One

78 Battery Specifications Capacity 4030 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (45% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:30 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 12:35 hr Watching videos (Player) 21:22 hr Talk (3G) 30:48 hr Phones With Long Battery Life - 43rd place

63 Camera Specs and camera test of the Mi A3 Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6816 x 4735 Aperture f/2.0 Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

72 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 6 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 CDMA 800 & TD-SCDMA 3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G support No

65 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 81 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced July 2019 Release date August 2019 Launch price ~ 212 USD SAR (head) 0.3 W/kg SAR (body) 1.1 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

