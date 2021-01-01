Xiaomi Mi A3
Display
57
Performance
41
Battery
78
Camera
63
NanoReview score
60
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|July 2019
|Release date
|August 2019
|Launch price
|~ 212 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Mi A3
57
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.01 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|PPI
|282 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.77%
|Display features
| - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
358 nits
55
Design and build
|Height
|153.5 mm (6.04 inches)
|Width
|71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|173 gramm (6.1 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
82.77%
41
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~273 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1880
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5810
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
300
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1105
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
169372
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
174673
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu Benchmark - 278th place
59
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|Android One
78
Battery
|Capacity
|4030 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (45% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:35 hr
Watching videos (Player)
21:22 hr
Talk (3G)
30:48 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life - 43rd place
63
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6816 x 4735
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
72
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|6
|2G network
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 CDMA 800 & TD-SCDMA
|3G network
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G network
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G support
|No
65
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
81 dB
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|July 2019
|Release date
|August 2019
|Launch price
|~ 212 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.3 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.1 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mi A3 may differ by country or region