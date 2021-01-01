Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Mi A3 Lite: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Mi A3 Lite

Xiaomi Mi A3 Lite
Display
58
Performance
37
Battery
76
Camera
68
NanoReview score
60
Category Mid-range
Announced July 2019
Release date August 2019
Launch price ~ 150 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Mi A3 Lite
58

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 6.01 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 286 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 80.3%
Display features - DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
346 nits
53

Design and build

Height 153.5 mm (6.04 inches)
Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 173.8 gramm (6.13 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
80.3%
37

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Mi A3 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610
GPU clock 600 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1487
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5321
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
315
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1365
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
129773
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
166508
51

Software

Operating system Android 9.0
ROM MIUI 11
76

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4030 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr
68

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Mi A3 Lite
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
75

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 CDMA 800 & TD-SCDMA
3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G network LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
58

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mi A3 Lite may differ by country or region

