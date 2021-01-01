Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Mi CC9: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Mi CC9

Xiaomi Mi CC9
Display
68
Performance
44
Battery
77
Camera
67
NanoReview score
64
Category Mid-range
Announced July 2019
Release date August 2019
Launch price ~ 262 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Mi CC9
68

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 6.39 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.8%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
428 nits
61

Design and build

Height 156.8 mm (6.17 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
85.8%
44

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Mi CC9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
Lithography process 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616
GPU clock 500 MHz
FLOPS ~384 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1838
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5853
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
376
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1513
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
154904
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
171944
59

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12
77

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4030 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr
67

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Mi CC9
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.79
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
75

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM 1900 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100
3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE 1900 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100
5G support No
58

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced July 2019
Release date August 2019
Launch price ~ 262 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mi CC9 may differ by country or region

User ratings

2.9 of 5 points (9 votes)

Competitors

1. Mi CC9 and Mi 9
2. Mi CC9 and Mi 9 SE
3. Mi CC9 and Mi A3
4. Mi CC9 and Mi 9 Lite
5. Mi CC9 and Mi Note 10
6. Mi CC9 and Redmi K30
7. Mi CC9 and Mi CC9 Pro
8. Mi CC9 and Redmi Note 9S
9. Mi CC9 and Redmi K30 Pro
10. Mi CC9 and Mi 10 Lite

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish