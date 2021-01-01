Xiaomi Mi CC9 Display 68 Performance 44 Battery 77 Camera 67 NanoReview score 64 Category Mid-range Announced July 2019 Release date August 2019 Launch price ~ 262 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Mi CC9

68 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 6.39 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 403 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% Display features - Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Max. Brightness 428 nits

61 Design and build Height 156.8 mm (6.17 inches) Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 85.8%

44 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Mi CC9 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75) Lithography process 10 nanometers Graphics Adreno 616 GPU clock 500 MHz FLOPS ~384 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1838 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 5853 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 376 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1513 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 154904 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 171944 AnTuTu Benchmark Phone Scores - 288th place

59 Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM MIUI 12

77 Battery Specifications Capacity 4030 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (45% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:25 hr

67 Camera Specs and camera test of the Mi CC9 Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.79

- Pixel size: 1.6 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2 Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

75 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM 1900 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE 1900 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 5G support No

58 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced July 2019 Release date August 2019 Launch price ~ 262 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mi CC9 may differ by country or region