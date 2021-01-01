Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro Display 71 Performance 55 Battery 90 Camera 82 NanoReview score 71 Category Mid-range Announced November 2019 Release date January 2020 Launch price ~ 337 USD

71 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.47 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 398 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 87.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Max. Brightness 592 nits

62 Design and build Height 157.8 mm (6.21 inches) Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 87.8%

55 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76) Lithography process 8 nanometers Graphics Adreno 618 GPU clock 825 MHz FLOPS ~422 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 2532 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 6660 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 544 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1757 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 213325 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 261324 AnTuTu 8 Android Rating - 187th place

59 Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM MIUI 12

90 Battery Specifications Capacity 5260 mAh Charge power 30 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (58% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:25 hr

82 Camera Specs and camera test of the Mi CC9 Pro Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 Zoom Optical, 5x Flash Quad LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 117° Lenses 5 (108 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 20 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (BSI CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 130 Video quality 102 Generic camera score 121

75 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600 / 1900 / 2300 / 2500 3G network HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600 / 1900 / 2300 / 2500 5G support No

58 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced November 2019 Release date January 2020 Launch price ~ 337 USD SAR (head) 1.107 W/kg SAR (body) 1.392 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mi CC9 Pro may differ by country or region