Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Display 54 Performance 21 Battery 89 Camera 40 NanoReview score 48

54 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels Aspect ratio 16:9 PPI 342 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Screen-to-body ratio 74.28% Display tests PWM 2232 Hz Response time 19.6 ms Contrast 1262:1 Max. Brightness 514 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

44 Design and build Height 174.1 mm (6.85 inches) Width 88.7 mm (3.49 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 211 gramm (7.44 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Metal Frame material Metal Colors White, Black, Silver, Gold, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 74.28%

21 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Mi Max 2 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 14 nanometers Graphics Adreno 506 GPU clock 650 MHz FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 933 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 895 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 2351 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 170 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 993 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 41893 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 96825

35 Software Operating system Android 7.1.1 ROM MIUI 11 OS size 12.5 GB

89 Battery Specifications Capacity 5300 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (60% in 60 min) Full charging time 2:10 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 19:21 hr Watching videos (Player) 21:37 hr Talk (3G) 30:15 hr Phones With Long Battery Life - 9th place

40 Camera Specs and camera test of the Mi Max 2 Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 1 (12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 26.59 mm

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 37.63 mm Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS

65 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 6 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500

80 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 84 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced May 2017 Release date June 2017 Launch price ~ 250 USD SAR (head) 1.22 W/kg SAR (body) 0.71 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

