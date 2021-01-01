Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Mi Max 2: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Mi Max 2

Xiaomi Mi Max 2
Display
54
Performance
21
Battery
89
Camera
40
NanoReview score
48
Category Mid-range
Announced May 2017
Release date June 2017
Launch price ~ 250 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Mi Max 2
54

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9
PPI 342 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Screen-to-body ratio 74.28%
Display tests
PWM 2232 Hz
Response time 19.6 ms
Contrast 1262:1
Max. Brightness
514 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
44

Design and build

Height 174.1 mm (6.85 inches)
Width 88.7 mm (3.49 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 211 gramm (7.44 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Metal
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black, Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
74.28%
21

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Mi Max 2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506
GPU clock 650 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
895
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
2351
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
170
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
993
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
41893
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
96825
35

Software

Operating system Android 7.1.1
ROM MIUI 11
OS size 12.5 GB
89

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5300 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (60% in 60 min)
Full charging time 2:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
19:21 hr
Watching videos (Player)
21:37 hr
Talk (3G)
30:15 hr
40

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Mi Max 2
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26.59 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 37.63 mm
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS
65

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 6
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
80

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
84 dB

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced May 2017
Release date June 2017
Launch price ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 1.22 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.71 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mi Max 2 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.6 of 5 points (39 votes)

Competitors

