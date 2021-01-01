Xiaomi Mi Max 3 Display 59 Performance 32 Battery 84 Camera 49 NanoReview score 56 Category Mid-range Announced July 2018 Release date July 2018 Launch price ~ 250 USD

59 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.9 inches Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels Aspect ratio 18:9 PPI 350 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 79.8% Display tests RGB color space 99.7% PWM 2358 Hz Response time 33.5 ms Contrast 1814:1 Max. Brightness 494 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

51 Design and build Height 176.1 mm (6.93 inches) Width 87.4 mm (3.44 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 221 gramm (7.8 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Metal Frame material Metal Colors Black, Gold, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 79.8%

32 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Mi Max 3 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Max. clock 1800 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 14 nanometers Graphics Adreno 509 GPU clock 650 MHz FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1333 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1334 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 4895 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 113824 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 146232

59 Software Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM MIUI 11 OS size 14 GB

84 Battery Specifications Capacity 5500 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (60% in 60 min) Full charging time 2:16 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 17:59 hr Watching videos (Player) 15:49 hr Talk (3G) 30:09 hr Smartphones With the Best Battery Life - 39th place

49 Camera Specs and camera test of the Mi Max 3 Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Flash No Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.6", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi Max 3 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2 Pixel size 1.12 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/4.0" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

79 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Active eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500

63 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 78.4 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced July 2018 Release date July 2018 Launch price ~ 250 USD SAR (head) 1.584 W/kg SAR (body) 1.417 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mi Max 3 may differ by country or region