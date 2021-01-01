Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Mi Max 3: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Mi Max 3

Xiaomi Mi Max 3
Display
59
Performance
32
Battery
84
Camera
49
NanoReview score
56
Category Mid-range
Announced July 2018
Release date July 2018
Launch price ~ 250 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Mi Max 3
59

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.9 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9
PPI 350 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 79.8%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7%
PWM 2358 Hz
Response time 33.5 ms
Contrast 1814:1
Max. Brightness
494 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
51

Design and build

Height 176.1 mm (6.93 inches)
Width 87.4 mm (3.44 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 221 gramm (7.8 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Metal
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
79.8%
32

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Mi Max 3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
Max. clock 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 509
GPU clock 650 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1333 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1334
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
4895
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
113824
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
146232
59

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 11
OS size 14 GB
84

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5500 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (60% in 60 min)
Full charging time 2:16 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
17:59 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:49 hr
Talk (3G)
30:09 hr
49

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Mi Max 3
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital
Flash No
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi Max 3 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
79

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Active
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
63

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
78.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced July 2018
Release date July 2018
Launch price ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 1.584 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.417 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mi Max 3 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.5 of 5 points (47 votes)

