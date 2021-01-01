Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Mi Mix: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Mi Mix

Xiaomi Mi Mix
Display
53
Performance
44
Battery
75
Camera
41
NanoReview score
51
Category Flagship
Announced October 2016
Release date April 2017
Launch price ~ 500 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Mi Mix
53

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2040 pixels
Aspect ratio 17:9
PPI 361 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.29%
Max. Brightness
544 nits
52

Design and build

Height 158.8 mm (6.25 inches)
Width 81.9 mm (3.22 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 209 gramm (7.37 oz)
Waterproof No
Colors -
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
84.29%
44

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Mi Mix in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
Max. clock 2350 MHz
CPU cores 4 (2 + 2)
Architecture - 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo
- 2 cores at 2.342 GHz: Kryo
Lithography process 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 530
GPU clock 653 MHz
FLOPS ~519 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1843
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3970
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
133152
26

Software

Operating system Android 6.0
ROM MIUI 10
75

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4400 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:23 hr
Talk (3G)
31:07 hr
41

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Mi Mix
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3840 x 2160
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 31.07 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", OmniVision OV16880 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.2
Focal length 53.66 mm
Sensor type PureCel
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
61

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Host mode
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
91

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
86 dB

Other

Category Flagship
Announced October 2016
Release date April 2017
Launch price ~ 500 USD
Sensors - Fingerprint
- Accelerometer
- Gyroscope
- Proximity sensor
- Compass
- Barometer
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mi Mix may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.7 of 5 points (29 votes)

