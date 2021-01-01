Xiaomi Mi Mix Display 53 Performance 44 Battery 75 Camera 41 NanoReview score 51 Category Flagship Announced October 2016 Release date April 2017 Launch price ~ 500 USD

53 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2040 pixels Aspect ratio 17:9 PPI 361 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.29% Max. Brightness 544 nits

52 Design and build Height 158.8 mm (6.25 inches) Width 81.9 mm (3.22 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 209 gramm (7.37 oz) Waterproof No Colors - Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 84.29%

44 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Mi Mix in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 Max. clock 2350 MHz CPU cores 4 (2 + 2) Architecture - 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo

- 2 cores at 2.342 GHz: Kryo Lithography process 14 nanometers Graphics Adreno 530 GPU clock 653 MHz FLOPS ~519 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4 Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.0 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1843 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 3970 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 133152

26 Software Operating system Android 6.0 ROM MIUI 10

75 Battery Specifications Capacity 4400 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 35 min) Full charging time 2:00 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 13:13 hr Watching videos (Player) 14:23 hr Talk (3G) 31:07 hr Phone Battery Life Ranking - 113th place

41 Camera Specs and camera test of the Mi Mix Main camera Matrix 16 megapixels Image resolution 3840 x 2160 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 1 (16 MP) Wide (main) lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 31.07 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3", OmniVision OV16880 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 Aperture f/2.2 Focal length 53.66 mm Sensor type PureCel Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

61 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Host mode

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500

91 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Speakers test Max. loudness 86 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced October 2016 Release date April 2017 Launch price ~ 500 USD Sensors - Fingerprint

- Accelerometer

- Gyroscope

- Proximity sensor

- Compass

- Barometer Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mi Mix may differ by country or region