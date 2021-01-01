Xiaomi Mi Mix
Display
53
Performance
44
Battery
75
Camera
41
NanoReview score
51
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2016
|Release date
|April 2017
|Launch price
|~ 500 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Mi Mix
53
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2040 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|17:9
|PPI
|361 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.29%
Max. Brightness
544 nits
52
Design and build
|Height
|158.8 mm (6.25 inches)
|Width
|81.9 mm (3.22 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|209 gramm (7.37 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Colors
|-
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
84.29%
44
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
|Max. clock
|2350 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (2 + 2)
|Architecture
|- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo
- 2 cores at 2.342 GHz: Kryo
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 530
|GPU clock
|653 MHz
|FLOPS
|~519 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.0
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1843
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3970
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
133152
26
Software
|Operating system
|Android 6.0
|ROM
|MIUI 10
75
Battery
|Capacity
|4400 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 35 min)
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:23 hr
Talk (3G)
31:07 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking - 113th place
41
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3840 x 2160
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|1 (16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 31.07 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", OmniVision OV16880 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|53.66 mm
|Sensor type
|PureCel
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
61
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Host mode
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 2100, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
91
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
86 dB
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2016
|Release date
|April 2017
|Launch price
|~ 500 USD
|Sensors
| - Fingerprint
- Accelerometer
- Gyroscope
- Proximity sensor
- Compass
- Barometer
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mi Mix may differ by country or region