Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 Display 57 Performance 49 Battery 60 Camera 48 NanoReview score 55 Category Flagship Announced September 2017 Release date November 2017 Launch price ~ 437 USD

57 Display Type IPS LCD Size 5.99 inches Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels Aspect ratio 18:9 PPI 403 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Screen-to-body ratio 81.05% Display tests RGB color space 100% PWM Not detected Response time 43 ms Contrast 1748:1 Max. Brightness 487 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

57 Design and build Height 151.8 mm (5.98 inches) Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Ceramic Frame material Metal Colors White, Black, Gold Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 81.05%

49 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Max. clock 2450 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 10 nanometers Graphics Adreno 540 GPU clock 710 MHz FLOPS ~558 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1978 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 6214 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 388 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1683 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 169472 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 280344 AnTuTu 8 Android Rating - 164th place

51 Software Operating system Android 7.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) ROM MIUI 12 OS size 9 GB

60 Battery Specifications Capacity 3400 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge (50% in 35 min) Full charging time 2:10 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 9:19 hr Watching videos (Player) 9:20 hr Talk (3G) 17:45 hr

48 Camera Specs and camera test of the Mi Mix 2 Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 1 (12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 31.4 mm

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 40.82 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/5" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

75 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500

62 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 85.8 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced September 2017 Release date November 2017 Launch price ~ 437 USD SAR (head) 0.39 W/kg SAR (body) 1.77 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

