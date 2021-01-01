Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Mi Mix 2: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2

Display
57
Performance
49
Battery
60
Camera
48
NanoReview score
55
Category Flagship
Announced September 2017
Release date November 2017
Launch price ~ 437 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2
57

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 5.99 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9
PPI 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Screen-to-body ratio 81.05%
Display tests
RGB color space 100%
PWM Not detected
Response time 43 ms
Contrast 1748:1
Max. Brightness
487 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
57

Design and build

Height 151.8 mm (5.98 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Ceramic
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
81.05%
49

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
Max. clock 2450 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 540
GPU clock 710 MHz
FLOPS ~558 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1978
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
6214
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
388
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1683
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
169472
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
280344
51

Software

Operating system Android 7.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM MIUI 12
OS size 9 GB
60

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 2:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
9:19 hr
Watching videos (Player)
9:20 hr
Talk (3G)
17:45 hr
48

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Mi Mix 2
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 31.4 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 40.82 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/5"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
75

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500
62

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
85.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship
Announced September 2017
Release date November 2017
Launch price ~ 437 USD
SAR (head) 0.39 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.77 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mi Mix 2 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.6 of 5 points (29 votes)

Write a comment

