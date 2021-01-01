Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S
Display
57
Performance
61
Battery
63
Camera
58
NanoReview score
62
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2018
|Release date
|April 2018
|Launch price
|~ 444 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S
57
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.99 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.21%
|PWM
|1168 Hz
|Response time
|40.7 ms
|Contrast
|834:1
Max. Brightness
459 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
59
Design and build
|Height
|150.8 mm (5.94 inches)
|Width
|74.9 mm (2.95 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Ceramic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|-
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
82.21%
61
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Max. clock
|2800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 630
|GPU clock
|710 MHz
|FLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
2373
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
8888
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
499
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1803
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
265588
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
338992
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Ranking List - 121st place
59
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|OS size
|11.4 GB
63
Battery
|Capacity
|3400 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (30% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:04 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:01 hr
Watching videos (Player)
9:25 hr
Talk (3G)
16:25 hr
58
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 21 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 46 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|40.82 mm
|Pixel size
|1.4 microns
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
101
Video quality
88
Generic camera score
97
80
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500
74
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
82.8 dB
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2018
|Release date
|April 2018
|Launch price
|~ 444 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.542 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.593 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mi Mix 2S may differ by country or region