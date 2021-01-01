Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S
Display
57
Performance
61
Battery
63
Camera
58
NanoReview score
62
Category Flagship
Announced March 2018
Release date April 2018
Launch price ~ 444 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S
57

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 5.99 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9
PPI 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Screen-to-body ratio 82.21%
Display tests
PWM 1168 Hz
Response time 40.7 ms
Contrast 834:1
Max. Brightness
459 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
59

Design and build

Height 150.8 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 74.9 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Ceramic
Frame material Metal
Colors -
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
82.21%
61

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache 2 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630
GPU clock 710 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
2373
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
8888
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
499
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1803
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
265588
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
338992
59

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12
OS size 11.4 GB
63

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:04 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:01 hr
Watching videos (Player)
9:25 hr
Talk (3G)
16:25 hr
58

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Mi Mix 2S
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 21 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 46 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 40.82 mm
Pixel size 1.4 microns
Sensor size 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
101
Video quality
88
Generic camera score
97
80

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 18
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500
74

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
82.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship
Announced March 2018
Release date April 2018
Launch price ~ 444 USD
SAR (head) 0.542 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.593 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mi Mix 2S may differ by country or region

