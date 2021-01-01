Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S Display 57 Performance 61 Battery 63 Camera 58 NanoReview score 62 Category Flagship Announced March 2018 Release date April 2018 Launch price ~ 444 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S

57 Display Type IPS LCD Size 5.99 inches Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels Aspect ratio 18:9 PPI 403 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Screen-to-body ratio 82.21% Display tests PWM 1168 Hz Response time 40.7 ms Contrast 834:1 Max. Brightness 459 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

59 Design and build Height 150.8 mm (5.94 inches) Width 74.9 mm (2.95 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Ceramic Frame material Metal Colors - Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 82.21%

61 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Max. clock 2800 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75) L3 cache 2 MB Lithography process 10 nanometers Graphics Adreno 630 GPU clock 710 MHz FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 2373 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 8888 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 499 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1803 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 265588 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 338992 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Ranking List - 121st place

59 Software Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM MIUI 12 OS size 11.4 GB

63 Battery Specifications Capacity 3400 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes, Qi (7.5 W) Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (30% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:04 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 10:01 hr Watching videos (Player) 9:25 hr Talk (3G) 16:25 hr

58 Camera Specs and camera test of the Mi Mix 2S Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 Zoom Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 21 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 46 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 40.82 mm Pixel size 1.4 microns Sensor size 1/4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 101 Video quality 88 Generic camera score 97

80 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 18 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500

74 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 82.8 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced March 2018 Release date April 2018 Launch price ~ 444 USD SAR (head) 0.542 W/kg SAR (body) 1.593 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mi Mix 2S may differ by country or region