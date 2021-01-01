Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 Display 70 Performance 64 Battery 69 Camera 71 NanoReview score 68 Category Flagship Announced October 2018 Release date November 2018 Launch price ~ 537 USD

70 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.39 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 403 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 85.27% Display features - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 97.5% PWM 240 Hz Response time 9.9 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 633 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

60 Design and build Height 157.8 mm (6.21 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 218 gramm (7.69 oz) Waterproof No Colors Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 85.27%

64 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Max. clock 2800 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75) L3 cache 2 MB Lithography process 10 nanometers Graphics Adreno 630 GPU clock 710 MHz FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8, 10 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 2362 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 8544 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 523 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2303 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 290592 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 341033 AnTuTu 8 Android Phone Scores - 117th place

59 Software Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM MIUI 11 OS size 17.7 GB

69 Battery Specifications Capacity 3200 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes, Qi (10 W) Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:30 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 10:03 hr Watching videos (Player) 13:57 hr Talk (3G) 21:35 hr

71 Camera Specs and camera test of the Mi Mix 3 Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 Zoom Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 21 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 24 megapixels Image resolution 5760 x 4312 Aperture f/2.2 Focal length 19 mm Pixel size 1.8 microns Sensor type BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 108 Video quality 93 Generic camera score 103

78 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 18 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500

61 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack No FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 84.2 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced October 2018 Release date November 2018 Launch price ~ 537 USD SAR (head) 1.448 W/kg SAR (body) 1.568 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

