Xiaomi Mi Mix 3

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3
Display
70
Performance
64
Battery
69
Camera
71
NanoReview score
68
Category Flagship
Announced October 2018
Release date November 2018
Launch price ~ 537 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3
70

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.39 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.27%
Display features - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.5%
PWM 240 Hz
Response time 9.9 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
633 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
60

Design and build

Height 157.8 mm (6.21 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 218 gramm (7.69 oz)
Waterproof No
Colors Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
85.27%
64

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache 2 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630
GPU clock 710 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 10 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
2362
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
8544
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
523
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2303
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
290592
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
341033
59

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 11
OS size 17.7 GB
69

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3200 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:03 hr
Watching videos (Player)
13:57 hr
Talk (3G)
21:35 hr
71

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Mi Mix 3
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 21 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 5760 x 4312
Aperture f/2.2
Focal length 19 mm
Pixel size 1.8 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
108
Video quality
93
Generic camera score
103
78

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 18
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500
61

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
84.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship
Announced October 2018
Release date November 2018
Launch price ~ 537 USD
SAR (head) 1.448 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.568 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mi Mix 3 may differ by country or region

