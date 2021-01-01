Xiaomi Mi Mix 3
Display
70
Performance
64
Battery
69
Camera
71
NanoReview score
68
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2018
|Release date
|November 2018
|Launch price
|~ 537 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3
70
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.39 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.27%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|97.5%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|Response time
|9.9 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
633 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
60
Design and build
|Height
|157.8 mm (6.21 inches)
|Width
|74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|218 gramm (7.69 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
85.27%
64
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Max. clock
|2800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 630
|GPU clock
|710 MHz
|FLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8, 10 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
2362
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
8544
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
523
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2303
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
290592
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
341033
AnTuTu 8 Android Phone Scores - 117th place
59
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|MIUI 11
|OS size
|17.7 GB
69
Battery
|Capacity
|3200 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:03 hr
Watching videos (Player)
13:57 hr
Talk (3G)
21:35 hr
71
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 21 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5760 x 4312
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|19 mm
|Pixel size
|1.8 microns
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
108
Video quality
93
Generic camera score
103
78
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500
61
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
84.2 dB
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2018
|Release date
|November 2018
|Launch price
|~ 537 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.448 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.568 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mi Mix 3 may differ by country or region