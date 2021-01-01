Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha Display 68 Performance 87 Battery 82 Camera 71 NanoReview score 76 Category Flagship Announced September 2019 Release date December 2019 Launch price ~ 2287 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha

68 Display Type OLED Size 7.92 inches Resolution 2088 x 2250 pixels Aspect ratio 9.7:9 PPI 388 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 180.8%

65 Design and build Height 154.3 mm (6.07 inches) Width 72.3 mm (2.85 inches) Thickness 10.4 mm (0.41 inches) Weight 241 gramm (8.5 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 180.8%

87 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Max. clock 2960 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)

- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold) L3 cache 2 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 640 GPU clock 585 MHz FLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2266 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.0 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 3834 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 11658 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 745 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2676 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 398453 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 488933 AnTuTu 8 Android Rating - 46th place

59 Software Operating system Android 10 ROM MIUI 11

82 Battery Specifications Capacity 4050 mAh Charge power 40 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (60% in 25 min) Full charging time 1:10 hr

71 Camera Specs and camera test of the Mi Mix Alpha Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 Zoom Optical, 2x Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 117° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 12 MP + 20 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 54 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2L7 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (BSI CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

83 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) - China 5G support Yes

50 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack No FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Flagship Announced September 2019 Release date December 2019 Launch price ~ 2287 USD Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mi Mix Alpha may differ by country or region