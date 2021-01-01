Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha
68

Display

Type OLED
Size 7.92 inches
Resolution 2088 x 2250 pixels
Aspect ratio 9.7:9
PPI 388 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 180.8%
65

Design and build

Height 154.3 mm (6.07 inches)
Width 72.3 mm (2.85 inches)
Thickness 10.4 mm (0.41 inches)
Weight 241 gramm (8.5 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
180.8%
87

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
Max. clock 2960 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640
GPU clock 585 MHz
FLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2266 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
3834
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
11658
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
745
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2676
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
398453
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
488933
59

Software

Operating system Android 10
ROM MIUI 11
82

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4050 mAh
Charge power 40 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (60% in 25 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr
71

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Mi Mix Alpha
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000
Zoom Optical, 2x
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 117°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 12 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2L7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (BSI CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
83

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) - China
5G support Yes
50

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Flagship
Announced September 2019
Release date December 2019
Launch price ~ 2287 USD
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mi Mix Alpha may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.5 of 5 points (29 votes)

