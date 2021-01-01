Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha
Display
68
Performance
87
Battery
82
Camera
71
NanoReview score
76
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2019
|Release date
|December 2019
|Launch price
|~ 2287 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha
68
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Size
|7.92 inches
|Resolution
|2088 x 2250 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|9.7:9
|PPI
|388 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|180.8%
65
Design and build
|Height
|154.3 mm (6.07 inches)
|Width
|72.3 mm (2.85 inches)
|Thickness
|10.4 mm (0.41 inches)
|Weight
|241 gramm (8.5 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
180.8%
87
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
|Max. clock
|2960 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 640
|GPU clock
|585 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1036 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2266 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
3834
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
11658
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
745
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2676
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
398453
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
488933
AnTuTu 8 Android Rating - 46th place
59
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|ROM
|MIUI 11
82
Battery
|Capacity
|4050 mAh
|Charge power
|40 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (60% in 25 min)
|Full charging time
|1:10 hr
71
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12000 x 9000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|117°
|Lenses
|3 (108 MP + 12 MP + 20 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2L7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (BSI CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
83
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|2G network
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G network
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G network
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) - China
|5G support
|Yes
50
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mi Mix Alpha may differ by country or region