Xiaomi Mi Note 10

Xiaomi Mi Note 10
Display
74
Performance
55
Battery
84
Camera
83
NanoReview score
71
Category Mid-range
Announced November 2019
Release date December 2019
Launch price ~ 500 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Mi Note 10
74

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.47 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 398 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 87.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 137.9%
PWM 215 Hz
Response time 9 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
592 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
62

Design and build

Height 157.8 mm (6.21 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
87.8%
55

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Mi Note 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618
GPU clock 825 MHz
FLOPS ~422 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
2511
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
6670
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
539
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1719
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
212772
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
260733
AnTuTu 8 Phone Scores - 188th place
59

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12
OS size 11 GB
84

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5260 mAh
Charge power 30 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (58% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
22:20 hr
Talk (3G)
33:34 hr
83

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Mi Note 10
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000
Zoom Optical, 4x
Flash Quad LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 117°
Lenses 5 (108 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
130
Video quality
102
Generic camera score
121
75

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600 / 1900 / 2300 / 2500
3G network HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600 / 1900 / 2300 / 2500
5G support No
66

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
83.4 dB

Other

SAR (head) 1.107 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.392 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mi Note 10 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.7 of 5 points (321 votes)

