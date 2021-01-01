Xiaomi Mi Note 3 Display 56 Performance 37 Battery 68 Camera 58 NanoReview score 55 Category Mid-range Announced September 2017 Release date September 2017 Launch price ~ 325 USD

56 Display Type IPS LCD Size 5.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels Aspect ratio 16:9 PPI 401 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Screen-to-body ratio 74.14% Max. Brightness 543 nits

48 Design and build Height 152.6 mm (6.01 inches) Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 163 gramm (5.75 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 74.14%

37 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Mi Note 3 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 14 nanometers Graphics Adreno 512 GPU clock 650 MHz FLOPS ~217 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1584 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 5870 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 336 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1421 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 112117 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 161385

51 Software Operating system Android 7.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) ROM MIUI 11

68 Battery Specifications Capacity 3500 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 35 min) Full charging time 1:55 hr

58 Camera Specs and camera test of the Mi Note 3 Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 Zoom Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.23 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.6

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 94 Video quality 82 Generic camera score 90

75 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500

69 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

SAR (head) 0.502 W/kg SAR (body) 1.544 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

