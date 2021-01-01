Xiaomi Mi Note 3
Display
56
Performance
37
Battery
68
Camera
58
NanoReview score
55
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Mi Note 3
56
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Screen-to-body ratio
|74.14%
Max. Brightness
543 nits
48
Design and build
|Height
|152.6 mm (6.01 inches)
|Width
|73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|163 gramm (5.75 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
74.14%
37
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 512
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~217 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1584
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5870
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
336
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1421
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
112117
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
161385
51
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|MIUI 11
68
Battery
|Capacity
|3500 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 35 min)
|Full charging time
|1:55 hr
58
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.23 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
94
Video quality
82
Generic camera score
90
75
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|HID, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
69
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mi Note 3 may differ by country or region