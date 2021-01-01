Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Mi Note 3: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Mi Note 3

Xiaomi Mi Note 3
Display
56
Performance
37
Battery
68
Camera
58
NanoReview score
55
Category Mid-range
Announced September 2017
Release date September 2017
Launch price ~ 325 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Mi Note 3
56

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 5.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9
PPI 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Screen-to-body ratio 74.14%
Max. Brightness
543 nits
48

Design and build

Height 152.6 mm (6.01 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 163 gramm (5.75 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
74.14%
37

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Mi Note 3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 512
GPU clock 650 MHz
FLOPS ~217 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1584
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5870
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
336
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1421
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
112117
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
161385
51

Software

Operating system Android 7.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM MIUI 11
68

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr
58

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Mi Note 3
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.23 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
94
Video quality
82
Generic camera score
90
75

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
69

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced September 2017
Release date September 2017
Launch price ~ 325 USD
SAR (head) 0.502 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.544 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mi Note 3 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.3 of 5 points (39 votes)

