Xiaomi Mi Play
Category Budget
Announced December 2018
Release date May 2019
Launch price ~ 162 USD

63 Display Type IPS LCD Size 5.84 inches Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels Aspect ratio 19:9 PPI 432 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 80.1%

57 Design and build Height 147.7 mm (5.81 inches) Width 71.8 mm (2.83 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 150 gramm (5.29 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Blue, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 80.1%

29 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Mi Play in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio P35 Max. clock 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 680 MHz FLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1600 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 891 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 4203 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 180 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1009 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 85078

51 Software Operating system Android 9.0 ROM MIUI 11

57 Battery Specifications Capacity 3000 mAh Charge power 10 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 1:40 hr

46 Camera Specs and camera test of the Mi Play Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (12 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.2 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

59 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features HID, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 7 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500 5G support No

58 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced December 2018 Release date May 2019 Launch price ~ 162 USD SAR (head) 0.668 W/kg SAR (body) 1.512 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

