Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Mi Play: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Mi Play

Xiaomi Mi Play
Display
63
Performance
29
Battery
57
Camera
46
NanoReview score
50
Category Budget
Announced December 2018
Release date May 2019
Launch price ~ 162 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Mi Play
63

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 5.84 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9
PPI 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 80.1%
57

Design and build

Height 147.7 mm (5.81 inches)
Width 71.8 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
80.1%
29

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Mi Play in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P35
Max. clock 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 680 MHz
FLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1600 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
891
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
4203
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
180
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1009
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
85078
51

Software

Operating system Android 9.0
ROM MIUI 11
57

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh
Charge power 10 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 1:40 hr
46

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Mi Play
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
59

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features HID, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 7
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
5G support No
58

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Budget
Announced December 2018
Release date May 2019
Launch price ~ 162 USD
SAR (head) 0.668 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.512 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mi Play may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.7 of 5 points (53 votes)

Competitors

1. Xiaomi Mi Play and Redmi 7
2. Xiaomi Mi Play and Redmi Note 8
3. Xiaomi Mi Play and Redmi 8
4. Xiaomi Mi Play and Redmi Note 9S
5. Xiaomi Mi Play and Redmi Note 9

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish