Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Mix 4: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Mix 4

Xiaomi Mix 4
Display
89
Performance
100
Battery
88
Camera
74
NanoReview score
85
Category Flagship
Announced August 2021
Release date August 2021
Launch price ~ 713 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Mix 4
89

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 87.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
815 nits
81

Design and build

Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 225 gramm (7.94 oz)
Waterproof IP53
Rear material Ceramic
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
87.6%
100

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Mix 4 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
Max. clock 2995 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.995 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1124
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3897
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
67

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5
88

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh
Charge power 120 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:15 hr
74

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Mix 4
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204
Zoom Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/4.1
- Focal length: 120 mm
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
89

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 24
5G support Yes
85

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Flagship
Announced August 2021
Release date August 2021
Launch price ~ 713 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mix 4 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.7 of 5 points (10 votes)

Competitors

1. Xiaomi Mix 4 and Mi Mix 3
2. Xiaomi Mix 4 and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
3. Xiaomi Mix 4 and Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus
4. Xiaomi Mix 4 and Mi 11 Ultra

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish