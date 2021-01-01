Xiaomi Mix 4 Display 89 Performance 100 Battery 88 Camera 74 NanoReview score 85 Category Flagship Announced August 2021 Release date August 2021 Launch price ~ 713 USD

89 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 87.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Max. Brightness 815 nits

81 Design and build Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches) Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 225 gramm (7.94 oz) Waterproof IP53 Rear material Ceramic Frame material Metal Colors White, Black, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 87.6%

100 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Mix 4 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus Max. clock 2995 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.995 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz Channels 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1124 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3897 AnTuTu 9 Android Results - 20th place

67 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5

88 Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh Charge power 120 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (100% in 15 min) Full charging time 0:15 hr

74 Camera Specs and camera test of the Mix 4 Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9204 Zoom Optical, 5x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/4.1

- Focal length: 120 mm

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

89 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 24 5G support Yes

85 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Flagship Announced August 2021 Release date August 2021 Launch price ~ 713 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

