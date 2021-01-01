Xiaomi Mix 4
Display
89
Performance
100
Battery
88
Camera
74
NanoReview score
85
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2021
|Release date
|August 2021
|Launch price
|~ 713 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Mix 4
89
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.6%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
815 nits
81
Design and build
|Height
|162.6 mm (6.4 inches)
|Width
|75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|225 gramm (7.94 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|Rear material
|Ceramic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
87.6%
100
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
|Max. clock
|2995 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.995 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1124
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3897
AnTuTu 9 Android Results - 20th place
67
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 12.5
88
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|120 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (100% in 15 min)
|Full charging time
|0:15 hr
74
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12032 x 9204
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/4.1
- Focal length: 120 mm
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|Focal length
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
89
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|24
|5G support
|Yes
85
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2021
|Release date
|August 2021
|Launch price
|~ 713 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mix 4 may differ by country or region