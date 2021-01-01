Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Poco C3: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Poco C3

Xiaomi Poco C3
Display
61
Performance
24
Battery
78
Camera
49
NanoReview score
53
Category Budget
Announced October 2020
Release date October 2020
Launch price ~ 100 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Poco C3
61

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.43 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen-to-body ratio 80.3%
50

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
Width 77.1 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner No
Screen-to-body ratio
80.3%
24

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Poco C3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G35
Max. clock 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 650 MHz
FLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
175
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
970
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
109632
59

Software

Operating system Android 10
ROM MIUI 12
78

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 3:00 hr
49

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Poco C3
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 1600 x 1200
Aperture f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS
58

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 4
2G network GSM B2/3/5/8
3G network WCDMA B1/2/4/5/8
4G network LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20
5G support No
58

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Budget
Announced October 2020
Release date October 2020
Launch price ~ 100 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Poco C3 may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (11 votes)

Competitors

1. Oppo Realme C3 and Xiaomi Poco C3
2. Xiaomi Redmi 9 and Poco C3
3. Oppo Realme C11 and Xiaomi Poco C3
4. Xiaomi Redmi 9C and Poco C3
5. Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro and Poco C3
6. Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime and Poco C3
7. Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC and Poco C3
8. Xiaomi Poco M2 and Poco C3

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish