Xiaomi Poco C3 Display 61 Performance 24 Battery 78 Camera 49 NanoReview score 53 Category Budget Announced October 2020 Release date October 2020 Launch price ~ 100 USD

61 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.43 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen-to-body ratio 80.3%

50 Design and build Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) Width 77.1 mm (3.04 inches) Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner No Screen-to-body ratio 80.3%

24 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Poco C3 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 Max. clock 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 650 MHz FLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 933 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 32, 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.0 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 175 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 970 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 109632

59 Software Operating system Android 10 ROM MIUI 12

78 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 3:00 hr

49 Camera Specs and camera test of the Poco C3 Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4160 x 3120 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 1600 x 1200 Aperture f/2.2 Pixel size 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS

58 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 4 2G network GSM B2/3/5/8 3G network WCDMA B1/2/4/5/8 4G network LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20 5G support No

58 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced October 2020 Release date October 2020 Launch price ~ 100 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass Box * -

