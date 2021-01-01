Xiaomi Poco C31 Display 54 Performance 58 Battery 70 Camera 45 NanoReview score 58 Category Budget Announced September 2021 Release date October 2021 Launch price ~ 105 USD

54 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.53 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 269 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81%

54 Design and build Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) Width 77.1 mm (3.04 inches) Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 81%

58 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Poco C31 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 Max. clock 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 680 MHz FLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

59 Software Operating system Android 10 ROM MIUI 12

70 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No

45 Camera Specs and camera test of the Poco C31 Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4160 x 3120 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 1600 x 1200 Aperture f/2.2 Pixel size 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS

58 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 4 5G support No

58 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced September 2021 Release date October 2021 Launch price ~ 105 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Poco C31 may differ by country or region

