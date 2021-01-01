Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Poco C31: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Poco C31

Xiaomi Poco C31
Display
54
Performance
58
Battery
70
Camera
45
NanoReview score
58
Category Budget
Announced September 2021
Release date October 2021
Launch price ~ 105 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Poco C31
54

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81%
54

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
Width 77.1 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
81%
58

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Poco C31 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G35
Max. clock 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 680 MHz
FLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
59

Software

Operating system Android 10
ROM MIUI 12
70

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
45

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Poco C31
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 1600 x 1200
Aperture f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS
58

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 4
5G support No
58

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Budget
Announced September 2021
Release date October 2021
Launch price ~ 105 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Poco C31 may differ by country or region

User ratings

4.5 of 5 points (2 votes)

Competitors

1. Xiaomi Poco C31 and Xiaomi Poco C3

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish