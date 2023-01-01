Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Poco C50: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Poco C50

Xiaomi Poco C50
  • Screen: 6.52" IPS LCD - 720 x 1600
  • SoC: Mediatek Helio A22
  • Camera: 2 (8 MP + 0.1 MP)
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • OS: Android 12
  • Weight: 192 grams (6.77 oz)

Review

Display
54
Performance
11
Battery
66
Camera
44
Connectivity
58
NanoReview score
47

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Poco C50
54

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.52 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81%
54

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
Width 76.75 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 9.09 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 192 g (6.77 oz)
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
81%
11

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Poco C50 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio A22
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 660 MHz
FLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
142
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
512
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
79564
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 2, 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB
61

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM Go Edition
66

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
44

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Poco C50
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 2 (8 MP + 0.1 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 0.1 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.2
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
58

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 7
2G network GSM B2, B3, B5, B8
3G network WCDMA B1, B5, B8
4G network LTE B1, B3, B5, B8, B40, B41
5G support No
58

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Budget
Announced January 2023
Release date January 2023
Sensors - Accelerometer
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Poco C50 may differ by country or region

User ratings

2.8 of 5 points (4 votes)

