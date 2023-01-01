Xiaomi Poco C50
- Screen: 6.52" IPS LCD - 720 x 1600
- SoC: Mediatek Helio A22
- Camera: 2 (8 MP + 0.1 MP)
- Battery: 5000 mAh
- OS: Android 12
- Weight: 192 grams (6.77 oz)
Review
Display
54
Performance
11
Battery
66
Camera
44
Connectivity
58
NanoReview score
47
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Poco C50
54
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.52 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|269 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|400 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81%
54
Design and build
|Height
|164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
|Width
|76.75 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|9.09 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|192 g (6.77 oz)
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
81%
11
Performance
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio A22
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|660 MHz
|FLOPS
|~42.8 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
142
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
512
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
79564
Memory
|RAM size
|2, 3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
61
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|ROM
|Go Edition
66
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|No
44
Camera
|Matrix
|8 megapixels
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|Lenses
|2 (8 MP + 0.1 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 0.1 MP
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
58
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|2G network
|GSM B2, B3, B5, B8
|3G network
|WCDMA B1, B5, B8
|4G network
|LTE B1, B3, B5, B8, B40, B41
|5G support
|No
58
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|January 2023
|Release date
|January 2023
|Sensors
| - Accelerometer
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Poco C50 may differ by country or region