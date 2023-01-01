Xiaomi Poco C50 Screen: 6.52" IPS LCD - 720 x 1600

6.52" IPS LCD - 720 x 1600 SoC: Mediatek Helio A22

Mediatek Helio A22 Camera: 2 (8 MP + 0.1 MP)

2 (8 MP + 0.1 MP) Battery: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh OS: Android 12

Android 12 Weight: 192 grams (6.77 oz)

Review Display 54 Performance 11 Battery 66 Camera 44 Connectivity 58

54 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.52 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 269 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz Max rated brightness 400 nits HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81%

54 Design and build Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) Width 76.75 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 9.09 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 81%

11 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Poco C50 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Mediatek Helio A22 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 4 (4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 660 MHz FLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 142 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 512 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 79564

Memory RAM RAM size 2, 3 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Channels 2 Storage Storage size 32 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

61 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM Go Edition

66 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No

44 Camera Specs and camera test of the Poco C50 Main camera Matrix 8 megapixels Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 2 (8 MP + 0.1 MP) Wide (main) lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 0.1 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 Aperture f/2.2 Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

58 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 7 2G network GSM B2, B3, B5, B8 3G network WCDMA B1, B5, B8 4G network LTE B1, B3, B5, B8, B40, B41 5G support No

58 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced January 2023 Release date January 2023 Sensors - Accelerometer

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Poco C50 may differ by country or region