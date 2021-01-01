Xiaomi Poco F3 GT Display 88 Performance 96 Battery 85 Camera 62 NanoReview score 81 Category Mid-range Announced July 2021 Release date July 2021 Launch price ~ 324 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Poco F3 GT

88 Display Type OLED Size 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 86.3% Display features - Always-On Display

84 Design and build Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) Rear material Glass Colors Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 86.3%

96 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Poco F3 GT in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G Max. clock 3000 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78 Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 GPU clock 850 MHz Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 931 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3375

67 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5

85 Battery Specifications Capacity 5065 mAh Charge power 67 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 18 min) Full charging time 0:43 hr

62 Camera Specs and camera test of the Poco F3 GT Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

86 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 18 5G support Yes

78 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No

Other Category Mid-range Announced July 2021 Release date July 2021 Launch price ~ 324 USD Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Poco F3 GT may differ by country or region