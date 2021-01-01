Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Poco F3 GT: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Poco F3 GT

Xiaomi Poco F3 GT
Display
88
Performance
96
Battery
85
Camera
62
NanoReview score
81
Category Mid-range
Announced July 2021
Release date July 2021
Launch price ~ 324 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Poco F3 GT
88

Display

Type OLED
Size 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86.3%
Display features - Always-On Display
84

Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Rear material Glass
Colors Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
86.3%
96

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Poco F3 GT in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G
Max. clock 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
931
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3375
67

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5
85

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5065 mAh
Charge power 67 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 18 min)
Full charging time 0:43 hr
62

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Poco F3 GT
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
86

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 18
5G support Yes
78

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced July 2021
Release date July 2021
Launch price ~ 324 USD
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Poco F3 GT may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.8 of 5 points (11 votes)

Competitors

1. Xiaomi Poco F3 or F3 GT
2. Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro or F3 GT
3. Oppo Realme GT 5G or Xiaomi Poco F3 GT
4. Oppo Realme GT Neo or Xiaomi Poco F3 GT
5. Xiaomi Mi 11X or Poco F3 GT
6. Xiaomi Redmi K40 Gaming or Poco F3 GT
7. Oppo Realme X7 Max or Xiaomi Poco F3 GT
8. OnePlus Nord 2 5G or Xiaomi Poco F3 GT

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish