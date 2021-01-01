Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Poco M2: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Poco M2

Xiaomi Poco M2
Display
66
Performance
44
Battery
85
Camera
56
NanoReview score
62
Category Mid-range
Announced September 2020
Release date September 2020
Launch price ~ 162 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Poco M2
66

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 394 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.2%
Max. Brightness
398 nits
52

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 77.8 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
83.2%
44

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Poco M2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G80
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 950 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1814
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5877
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
375
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1305
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
199345
59

Software

Operating system Android 10
ROM MIUI 12
85

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min)
Full charging time 2:45 hr
56

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Poco M2
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118°
Lenses 4 (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
72

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 7
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE 1, 3, 5, 8, 40, 41
5G support No
58

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced September 2020
Release date September 2020
Launch price ~ 162 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Poco M2 may differ by country or region

User ratings

2.7 of 5 points (9 votes)

Competitors

1. Poco M2 or Pocophone F1
2. Poco M2 or Poco X2
3. Poco M2 or Galaxy M31
4. Poco M2 or Realme 6 Pro
5. Poco M2 or Realme 6
6. Poco M2 or Redmi Note 9 Pro
7. Poco M2 or Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
8. Poco M2 or Galaxy M21
9. Poco M2 or Realme 6i
10. Poco M2 or Redmi Note 9
11. Poco M2 or Galaxy M31s
12. Poco M2 or Galaxy M51
13. Poco M2 or Realme 7
14. Poco M2 or Realme 7 Pro

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish