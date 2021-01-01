Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro

Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro
Display
68
Performance
55
Battery
90
Camera
70
NanoReview score
69
Category Mid-range
Announced July 2020
Release date July 2020
Launch price ~ 225 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro
68

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5%
Max. Brightness
450 nits
64

Design and build

Height 165.7 mm (6.52 inches)
Width 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 209 gramm (7.37 oz)
Waterproof IPX4
Rear material Glass
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.5%
55

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max. clock 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 1 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618
GPU clock 400 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
576
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1784
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
263822
AnTuTu Ranking - 185th place
59

Software

Operating system Android 10
ROM MIUI 12
90

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr
70

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Poco M2 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV8856
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
75

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* No
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM B2/3/5/8
3G network WCDMA B1/2/4/5/8
4G network LTE B1/3/5/8
5G support No
58

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

SAR (head) 0.91 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.56 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Poco M2 Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.7 of 5 points (25 votes)

Write a comment

