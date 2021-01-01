Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro Display 68 Performance 55 Battery 90 Camera 70 NanoReview score 69 Category Mid-range Announced July 2020 Release date July 2020 Launch price ~ 225 USD

68 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 395 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% Max. Brightness 450 nits

64 Design and build Height 165.7 mm (6.52 inches) Width 76.6 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 209 gramm (7.37 oz) Waterproof IPX4 Rear material Glass Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 84.5%

55 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Max. clock 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76) L3 cache 1 MB Lithography process 8 nanometers Graphics Adreno 618 GPU clock 400 MHz FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 576 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1784 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 263822 AnTuTu Ranking - 185th place

59 Software Operating system Android 10 ROM MIUI 12

90 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (70% in 35 min) Full charging time 1:20 hr

70 Camera Specs and camera test of the Poco M2 Pro Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV8856

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

75 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * No Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM B2/3/5/8 3G network WCDMA B1/2/4/5/8 4G network LTE B1/3/5/8 5G support No

58 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced July 2020 Release date July 2020 Launch price ~ 225 USD SAR (head) 0.91 W/kg SAR (body) 0.56 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

