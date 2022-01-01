Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Poco M4 5G: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Poco M4 5G

Xiaomi Poco M4 5G
Display
75
Performance
46
Battery
84
Camera
53
NanoReview score
65
Category Budget
Announced April 2022
Release date May 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Poco M4 5G
75

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.58 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 401 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.3%
56

Design and build

Height 164 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz)
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Silver, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
83.3%
46

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Poco M4 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 950 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
560
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1701
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
67

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM MIUI 13
84

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes
53

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Poco M4 5G
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.12", Samsung GN2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.4
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
78

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
5G support Yes
61

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes

Other

Category Budget
Announced April 2022
Release date May 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Poco M4 5G may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.7 of 5 points (3 votes)

