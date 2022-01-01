Xiaomi Poco M4 5G Display 75 Performance 46 Battery 84 Camera 53 NanoReview score 65 Category Budget Announced April 2022 Release date May 2022

75 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.58 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 401 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 83.3%

56 Design and build Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Silver, Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 83.3%

46 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Poco M4 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 GPU clock 950 MHz FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 560 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1701

67 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM MIUI 13

84 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes

53 Camera Specs and camera test of the Poco M4 5G Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.12", Samsung GN2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.4 Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

78 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No 5G support Yes

61 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes

Other Category Budget Announced April 2022 Release date May 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Poco M4 5G may differ by country or region