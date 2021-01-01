Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Poco X2: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Poco X2

Xiaomi Poco X2
Display
79
Performance
58
Battery
85
Camera
69
NanoReview score
70
Category Mid-range
Announced February 2020
Release date February 2020
Launch price ~ 212 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Poco X2
79

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8%
Max. Brightness
494 nits
57

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches)
Width 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Plastic
Colors Blue, Red, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.8%
58

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Poco X2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618
GPU clock 575 MHz
FLOPS ~422 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
2867
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
7867
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
543
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1693
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
225333
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
272732
59

Software

Operating system Android 10
ROM MIUI 11
85

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh
Charge power 27 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 70 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr
69

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Poco X2
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354
Aperture f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
77

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 15
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 1900 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600
3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G network LTE 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 1900 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600
5G support No
58

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced February 2020
Release date February 2020
Launch price ~ 212 USD
SAR (head) 1.08 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.62 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Poco X2 may differ by country or region

