Xiaomi Poco X2

Category Mid-range
Announced February 2020
Release date February 2020
Launch price ~ 212 USD

79 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% Max. Brightness 494 nits

57 Design and build Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) Width 76.6 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Plastic Colors Blue, Red, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 84.8%

58 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Poco X2 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76) Lithography process 8 nanometers Graphics Adreno 618 GPU clock 575 MHz FLOPS ~422 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 2867 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 7867 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 543 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1693 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 225333 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 272732 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Ranking - 175th place

59 Software Operating system Android 10 ROM MIUI 11

85 Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh Charge power 27 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (100% in 70 min) Full charging time 1:10 hr

69 Camera Specs and camera test of the Poco X2 Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 5963 x 3354 Aperture f/2.2 Focal length 27 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

77 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 15 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 1900 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600 3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G network LTE 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 1900 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600 5G support No

58 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced February 2020 Release date February 2020 Launch price ~ 212 USD SAR (head) 1.08 W/kg SAR (body) 0.62 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Poco X2 may differ by country or region