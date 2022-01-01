Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Redmi 10 5G: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Redmi 10 5G

Display
75
Performance
47
Battery
85
Camera
55
Category Budget
Announced March 2022
Release date April 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi 10 5G
75

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.58 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 401 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
80

Design and build

Height 164 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz)
Colors Silver, Gray, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
83.6%
47

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi 10 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 950 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
574
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1741
67

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM MIUI 13
85

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes
55

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Redmi 10 5G
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
78

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
5G support Yes
90

Sound

Headphone audio jack Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Budget
Announced March 2022
Release date April 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi 10 5G may differ by country or region

User ratings

5 of 5 points (1 votes)

