Xiaomi Redmi 10 5G Display 75 Performance 47 Battery 85 Camera 55 NanoReview score 66 Category Budget Announced March 2022 Release date April 2022

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi 10 5G

75 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.58 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 401 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% Display features - DCI-P3

80 Design and build Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) Colors Silver, Gray, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 83.6%

47 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi 10 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 GPU clock 950 MHz FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 574 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1741

67 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM MIUI 13

85 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes

55 Camera Specs and camera test of the Redmi 10 5G Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

78 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No 5G support Yes

90 Sound Headphone audio jack Yes Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Budget Announced March 2022 Release date April 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi 10 5G may differ by country or region