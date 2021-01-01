Xiaomi Redmi 10X 4G Display 66 Performance 45 Battery 85 Camera 59 NanoReview score 64 Category Mid-range Announced May 2020 Release date August 2020 Launch price ~ 225 USD

66 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.53 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 395 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% Max. Brightness 450 nits

64 Design and build Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) Waterproof IP53 Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors White, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 83.5%

45 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi 10X 4G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 1000 MHz FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 369 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1289 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 202384 AnTuTu Benchmark Android Ranking List - 229th place

59 Software Operating system Android 10 ROM MIUI 11

85 Battery Specifications Capacity 5020 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 60 min) Full charging time 2:39 hr

59 Camera Specs and camera test of the Redmi 10X 4G Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", OmniVision OV8856

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Aperture f/2.3 Pixel size 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

75 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500 3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500 5G support No

58 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced May 2020 Release date August 2020 Launch price ~ 225 USD SAR (head) 0.795 W/kg SAR (body) 1.138 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi 10X 4G may differ by country or region