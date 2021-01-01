Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Redmi 10X 4G: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Redmi 10X 4G

Xiaomi Redmi 10X 4G
Display
66
Performance
45
Battery
85
Camera
59
NanoReview score
64
Category Mid-range
Announced May 2020
Release date August 2020
Launch price ~ 225 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi 10X 4G
66

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5%
Max. Brightness
450 nits
64

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz)
Waterproof IP53
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
83.5%
45

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi 10X 4G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
369
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1289
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
202384
59

Software

Operating system Android 10
ROM MIUI 11
85

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 2:39 hr
59

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Redmi 10X 4G
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", OmniVision OV8856
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.3
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
75

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500
3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500
5G support No
58

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced May 2020
Release date August 2020
Launch price ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) 0.795 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.138 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi 10X 4G may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.4 of 5 points (33 votes)

Competitors

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 or 10X 4G
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro or 10X 4G
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro or 10X 4G
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S or 10X 4G
5. Oppo Realme 6i or Xiaomi Redmi 10X 4G
6. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite or Redmi 10X 4G
7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 or 10X 4G
8. Huawei Honor X10 or Xiaomi Redmi 10X 4G
9. Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G or 10X 4G
10. Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G or 10X 4G

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish