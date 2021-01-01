Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G

Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G
Display
76
Performance
67
Battery
87
Camera
68
NanoReview score
73
Category Mid-range
Announced May 2020
Release date July 2020
Launch price ~ 212 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G
76

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.57 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9%
PWM 227 Hz
Response time 9 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
599 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
72

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof IP53
Rear material Glass
Frame material Plastic
Colors Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
83.7%
67

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 820
Max. clock 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC5
GPU clock 650 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
626
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1892
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
413605
59

Software

Operating system Android 10
ROM MIUI 12
OS size 22 GB
87

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4520 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr
68

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Redmi 10X 5G
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.3
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
76

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500
3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500
5G support Yes
64

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
79.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced May 2020
Release date July 2020
Launch price ~ 212 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi 10X 5G may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.9 of 5 points (55 votes)

