Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G Display 76 Performance 67 Battery 87 Camera 68 NanoReview score 73 Category Mid-range Announced May 2020 Release date July 2020 Launch price ~ 212 USD

76 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.57 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 401 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 99.9% PWM 227 Hz Response time 9 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 599 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

72 Design and build Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) Waterproof IP53 Rear material Glass Frame material Plastic Colors Gold, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 83.7%

67 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 820 Max. clock 2600 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC5 GPU clock 650 MHz Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 626 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1892 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 413605 Best Smartphones in AnTuTu 8 - 88th place

59 Software Operating system Android 10 ROM MIUI 12 OS size 22 GB

87 Battery Specifications Capacity 4520 mAh Charge power 22.5 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:25 hr

68 Camera Specs and camera test of the Redmi 10X 5G Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.3 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

76 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500 3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500 5G support Yes

64 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 79.8 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced May 2020 Release date July 2020 Launch price ~ 212 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

